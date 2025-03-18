Despite Tall Poll Promise, Cleaning The Yamuna Remains a far Cry in Delhi

New Delhi: Despite the hue and cry over the Yamuna River water pollution and the promise of its solution which has been one of the poll planks of political parties during campaigns during the Delhi assembly elections, there is hardly any decrease in the level of pollution which keeps deteriorating.

There is hardly any sign of improvement in the quality of water. A report of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) released in February has again revealed shocking figures. According to the report, the level of pollution in the Yamuna water is continuously increasing, which not only poses a threat to the lives of aquatic creatures but also poses health hazards for people.

Faecal coliform scare

The amount of faecal coliform in the water of the Yamuna River reached a dangerous level in February. Its level was recorded at 16 million units per 100 ml in Asgarpur, which is 6,400 times more than the limit set by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The pollution level is considered to be the worst since December 2020, when its level was 1.2 billion units per 100 ml.

Anil Kumar Gupta, board member of the Central Pollution Control Board and Delhi Pollution Control Committee, said the increase in pollutants is happening due to the flow of untreated sewage and industrial waste into the river for a long time. Faecal coliform is a group of bacteria arising from human waste, which can increase the risk of waterborne diseases.

This level was 8.4 million units per 100 ml in December 2024, which has now doubled to 16 million units per 100 ml in February.

BOD level poses serious hazard

The increasing level of biological oxygen demand (BOD) in Yamuna is also ringing the alarm bells. BOD is the amount of oxygen in water which is necessary for the survival of aquatic organisms. According to experts, the level of BOD should be 3 mg per litre or less, but in Asgarpur its level has reached 72 mg per litre, which is 24 times more than the prescribed standard. Yamuna water samples were taken at eight places in Delhi where the BOD level was recorded at 6 mg per litre in Palla area. The situation was even worse in some other places.

Lack of dissolved oxygen (DO)—a crisis for aquatic life

The DPCC report also revealed that the level of dissolved oxygen (DO) in the Yamuna water in Delhi is extremely worrying. The DO level should be 5 mg per litre or more, but it was found satisfactory only in Palla (6 mg per litre) and Wazirabad (5.3 mg per litre). Apart from this, this level was recorded as zero at six other places of Yamuna in Delhi, which has increased the threat to the existence of aquatic life.

As per the directions of National Green Tribunal (NGT), DPCC issues water quality report of Yamuna every month. Under this, water samples are taken from eight different places of Yamuna in Delhi. Anil Kumar Gupta said to deal with this crisis, there is a dire need for concrete measures like setting up effective water purification plants, controlling industrial waste and closing illegal sewage connections. This crisis of increasing pollution in Yamuna is not only an environmental issue, but it is also a serious matter related to the health of millions of people. If a solution is not found soon, then this situation can become more frightening.