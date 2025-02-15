Despite President's Rule, Manipuri Archers Keep Aiming For Peace

Bolpur: It all started in May 2023, followed by mayhem in Manipur due to the ethnic clash between the Kuki and Meitei communities. Peace was elusive, marred by sporadic flare-ups.

Despite the persistent unease, the people of Manipur tried to stay calm which was proven in Birbhum's Bolpur, which is hosting the 44th NTPC Junior National Archery Championship from February 10 where archers of Manipur are vying for titles.

Archers from 25 states and seven Union Territories have taken part in the event which stands at 960 including all categories. There are three rounds, in which the Indian Round will be conducted with wooden bows, the Recurve Round comprises bows used by Olympians while the bows in the Compound Round are used in the Asian Games and World Cups. Eight participants from each state can participate in a round and 24 archers have come from every state.

The prolonged turmoil in their home state has not been a hindrance to the indomitable spirit of Manipuri archers who shouldered their own expenses for the event.

Archer Mairangthem Baby Devi, who came from the Kakching district, said, "The Kuki-Meitei clashes have led to a turbulent situation and created difficulties for athletes. There is no support from the government and we managed our own expenses for expensive flight tickets."

"The situation in Manipur stops us from practising and the flight fares are exorbitant," another archer, Bison Chingakham, said.

The turmoil has taken a toll on the mental condition of the athletes, said coach Rajkumari Satyapriya, a resident of Imphal, who brought 24 archers from Manipur. "The situation is worse and players are suffering from frustration. They are not rich and can't afford the travel expenses for flights," she said.

"We live in Imphal and can't move anywhere. On the one side, there is Moirang while the other is Senapati. The firings took place close to our village and we are afraid of venturing out in the hills. The Kukis are also scared of coming down to the plains. There is nothing left like it used to and we pray for peace," said Baby Devi.

The competition will continue till February 17 and when the archers return, they will be greeted by a different Manipur with the imposition of President's Rule on February 13 following the resignation of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9.

Will the peace finally return to the northeastern state? None has a positive answer to that. "The President's Rule has been imposed but we don't think it will be a panacea to our ordeal," said Mairangthem. "It's difficult to say how the President's Rule will play out as problems keep rising," said Satyapriya.

Manipuri archers at the event. (ETV Bharat)

According to government data, about 250 people have died in two years and over 60,000 are homeless. The count for the wounded runs in thousands and over 12,000 complaints of women atrocities have been registered. The security forces have seized over 3,000 weapons and 2,500 explosives while the number of firing incidents stands at 850.

The Birbhum District Archery Association has been paying special attention to the Manipuri athletes. "Manipur is burning and it's a matter of pride that archers from the state have come to participate here. We have extended every possible support for their convenience," Bikash Roychowdhury, the association's president and Suri MLA, said.