Despite Majority, Trinamool May Lose Malda's Kaliachak I Panchayat Samiti

Malda: In her recent visit to the district, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in front of slain Trinamool leader Dulal Sarkar she didn't understand the local politics as despite winning civic polls, the party is yet to make a dent in the assembly or general elections here.

She further said she is in the know of the mystery behind it as the elections to panchayat samiti in Kaliachak Panchayat Samiti-I have proven it. Former Union Minister Gani Khan Chowdhury still holds the record of garnering a record number of votes from the area, which has become a thorn in the throat t for the ruling party as Banerjee blamed internecine feud for it.

In the latest Panchayat polls, Trinamool managed to bag 25 of 42 seats from Kaliachak Panchayat Samiti-I while Congress got 16 of the remaining 17 seats and AIMIM one. Naturally, Trinamool emerged as the ruling party and Taslima Khatun was elected as the president. But she died of cancer on June 4, 2024.

Following her demise, the presidential responsibility was shouldered by Aliul Sheikh, the vice-president and no permanent member has been appointed the president of the panchayat samiti.

Meanwhile, some party insiders have been alleging that the developmental schemes are not being properly implemented in the 14-gram panchayats under the panchayat samiti due to the absence of a permanent president. Congress, the opposition, has written to the district magistrate, sub-divisional magistrate and the block development officer of Kaliachak Block I demanding a permanent president. But they allege that nothing has been done in response to the letter and have approached the Calcutta High Court with this.

The Kaliachak I BDO office (ETV Bharat)

"We have written from the DM to the BDO for a permanent president, but due to the administrational apathy, have been compelled to knock at the door of the High Court, hoping for a positive response. In that case, we will elect the president on our own," Sademan Khan, the opposition leader of the samiti, said.

Trinamool still has the majority despite the demise of Khatun. But the question of how will Congress elect the president with 16 seats still lingers.

"We will never switch to Trinamool and will support their candidate. Meanwhile, seven members of Trinamool are staying in our camp and one among them will be elected the president. In return, the Congress members will get to work for the development of the area. We have decided it for the benefit of the area," Sademan said.

Political pundits say the internal feud of Trinamool lies here in Kaliachak Block I. One faction, comprising seven members in touch with the Congress, is led by block president Sariul Sheikh while the other faction is led by Aliul.

According to party sources, Trinamool district president Abdur Rahim Bakshi is managing the Sariul faction and the Aliul faction has the backing of minister Sabina Yasmin and Sujapur MLA Abdul Gani. Recently, Bakshi and Sademan came closer and it is being said that the decision to move high court was taken on Baskhi's suggestion.

Though Bankshi kept mum on this. "We had an organisational meeting last night with the party leaders of Kaliachak Block-I where the matter of electing a new president was deliberated upon. We hope to get a new president soon. There is no question of faction feud and the rumour is spread by the media," he said.