Despite Rising Heatwaves, India's Average Temperature Has Remained Near-Normal; Here's Why

New Delhi: Last month, India's average maximum temperature remained close to normal, with a similar pattern continuing even in the first few days of April. This might seem contradictory to the reports of heat wave gripping several parts of the country, but such a scenario involves multiple climatic factors.

Temperatures across India remained fairly balanced during the first three weeks of March, with some areas experiencing warmer conditions while others witnessing temperatures fluctuating between below and above normal levels. These variations were a result of rainfall and wind patterns associated with western disturbances affecting north-western India.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, environmentalist Manu Singh stated, "Even though a few regions faced unusual heatwaves in March and early April, the average temperature across the whole country stayed close to normal. This was because some areas, especially in central and northwestern India, were hotter than usual, while other places were cooler, which balanced the overall mercury average."

He cited that such anomalies are due to changing geography and weather patterns across the country. "However, this national average often doesn't represent the local extremes. Hence, even when the country's overall temperature looks fine, some places are still facing extreme heat, and this needs to be taken seriously when planning for climate risks or adaptation."

As per the data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), when the temperature deviation was observed for 1981-2010 for the weeks ending March 27 and April 3, above normal maximum temperatures were found in parts of Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, western Uttar Pradesh, and north-east India in both weeks, while much of peninsular India remained cooler. This warm and cool climate in different regions is what kept the overall temperature of India close to normal.

On the other hand, many places saw a swing from above-normal to below-normal temperature. Thus, parts of north-western India, central India, and Maharashtra switched from warmer than normal to cooler than usual. IMD data also suggests that states like Bihar, West Bengal and Odisha were cooler in late March and became warmer in early April.

Singh added that Western Disturbances which often affect northwestern India before the monsoon also play an important role in maintaining a balance during this period. These weather systems bring clouds, rain and wind changes, which in turn help in keeping high temperatures at bay in areas they affect. "However, in places which do not get affected by Western Disturbances, there's a likelihood that temperature will increase, rising the intensity of heatwave. Local weather events like a sudden spell of rain or shifting winds can affect how hot or cool an area feels, but this is only for short periods," he explained.

With temperatures exploding each passing day due to human activities, Singh warned that heatwaves are likely to become more common and intense, especially during the months when seasons are changing. "This is why it is crucial to have region-specific climate monitoring and strategies to deal with these changes effectively," he suggested.

Varying temperatures in different places have hardly had any impact on the weekly average temperature of India. This year, the average maximum temperature for the week ending March 27, was just 0.29°C warmer than normal, according to the IMD. By April 3, the national average was only 0.07°C above normal.

Singh further stated that western disturbances and their associated wind patterns are the primary drivers of these temperature patterns. "Following the passage of Western Disturbances, cold winds from the north set in, causing a drop in temperature, especially for northwestern parts of India. Rainfall driven by cyclonic systems and a low-pressure trough over central and peninsular India have also kept temperature under control in these two areas," he said.

Meanwhile, IMD has forecast that such trend in temperatures is likely to continue, but rainfall in frequent intervals would bring relief from heat across most parts of the country time to time.