Despite Ban, Online Gambling Claimed 24 Lives In Telangana In 1.5 Years

Hyderabad: Lured by glamorous ads, film celebrity endorsements and fabricated success stories on social media, many youths are falling prey to the deadly trap of online betting. Despite being banned by the Telangana Gaming Act, 2017 the e-betting menace is spreading fast as it claimed 24 lives in the last 1.5 years across the state.

Take the case of Prashanth. A casual scroll through Facebook landed him on a betting app promoted by his favourite actor. Encouraged by a friend, he signed up for online cricket games despite not knowing anything about it.

Initially betting with small amounts, Prashanth was soon attracted by the flashy percentages and ratios. Greedy for bigger wins, he went neck-deep into debt. One night, he lost lakhs and couldn't recover. Unable to cope with mounting debts and stress, Prashanth took his own life, yet another victim of the betting demon.

Sadly, his case isn't isolated as there are multiple instances of youths taking drastic steps. Harish from Nizamabad borrowed Rs 30 lakh after getting hooked on betting and later died by suicide, dragging his family into the tragedy. Rajeshwari from Choutuppal, Nitin from Nalgonda, Sai Kiran from Rangareddy, Alisetty Sai from Adilabad and Uday Bhaskar from Warangal met with the same fate.

Betting Toll Rises

In the last 18 months alone, 24 people have ended their lives across Telangana, falling victim to online betting. With the IPL fever gripping the nation again, fears of the "betting pandemic" getting worse have resurfaced. Families are pleading with the government for strict monitoring to prevent further tragedies.