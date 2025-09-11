ETV Bharat / bharat

Desperate Bid To Curry Favour With RSS Leadership: Cong On PM's Praise For Bhagwat

Congress general secretary in charge of communications, Jairam Ramesh, ( File/IANS )

By ETV Bharat English Team Published : September 11, 2025 at 11:01 AM IST 2 Min Read

New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his article on Mohan Bhagwat, saying the "over-the-top tribute" to the RSS chief on his 75th birthday was a "desperate bid" to curry favour with the Sangh leadership. Praising Bhagwat for his intellectual depth and empathetic leadership, Prime Minister Modi has said that his tenure as the head of the RSS since 2009 will be considered the most transformative period in its 100-year journey. In a glowing piece that appeared in several newspapers on Thursday on Bhagwat's 75th birthday, Modi said he is a living example of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and has dedicated his entire life to societal transformation and strengthening the spirit of harmony and fraternity.