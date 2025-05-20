Designate Protection Officers For Women's Safety From Domestic Abuse, Supreme Court Tells States And UTs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all state governments and the union territories (UTs) to identify officers in the Department of Women and Child Development (W&CD) at the district and taluka levels and designate them as protection officers.

The order was passed by a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Satish Chandra Sharma. A protection officer is an appointed individual tasked with ensuring the safety and well-being of victims of domestic violence.

The apex court said the state governments should ensure the availability of service providers, help groups, and shelter homes for distressed women, and also identify shelter homes for this purpose.

Further, the bench directed the chief secretaries of the states, UTs and the secretaries of the Women and Child/Social Welfare Departments to coordinate and ensure the designation of officers as protection officers under the Domestic Violence Act.

The bench emphasised on the right under the Legal Services Authorities Act and ordered the member secretary of National Legal Services Authority to instruct all member secretaries of the state legal services authorities to spread awareness among women about their right to free legal aid and advice under the Domestic Violence Act.

The apex court said there should be wide publicity through media to promote awareness about the provisions of the Domestic Violence Act, and it should be ensured that there is effective coordination of services under the Act, and simultaneous implementation of its provisions.

In its directive, the SC bench mentioned that the exercise should be completed within six weeks starting today in areas where protection officers weren't designated.

The bench passed these directions on a plea filed by NGO 'We the Women of India' seeking to fill massive gaps in infrastructure under Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act across the country. The NGO had in its plea requested to provide effective legal aid to women who have been subjected to abuse at matrimonial homes and also create shelter homes for them post lodging of complaints against husband(s) and in-laws.