Design Products And Services That Are Easy To Use, Accessible For All, RBI Guv Tells Fintech Firms

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra on the second day of the Global Fintech Festival 2025, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025. ( PTI )

Mumbai: Reserve Bank Governor Sanjay Malhotra on Wednesday asked fintech firms to design products that are easy to use and accessible to all to help India achieve financial inclusion and become a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the Global Fintech Fest 2025 here, Malhotra also flagged the issue of growing digital frauds and made a strong case for making efforts to curb the menace. Quoting Apple founder Steve Jobs, Malhotra said, "Get closer than ever to your customers, so close that you tell them what they need well before they realise it themselves."

Adopt a customer-first approach, he said, adding, "design products and services that are easy to use, accessible for all, with assistive technologies, ensuring that the vulnerable groups such as the senior citizens, individuals with limited digital literacy and the specially-abled are not left behind."

He also urged the sector to prioritise trust and compliance as well as embed strong data protection, transparency and safeguards for consumers into every product and service.

Besides, he exhorted them "to think global while you anchor local. Engage with international partners, share learnings, adopt global best practises and strengthen India's role in shaping the future of digital finance."

By embracing these principles and building on India's unique strengths of Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), he said, a vibrant ecosystem, a digitally connected population, enabling policies and a very deep tech talent, FinTech can bridge digital divides, foster healthy competition and drive innovation.

"In doing so, the FinTechs will not only secure their own growth and prosperity but also play a very vital and pivotal role in driving the growth and progress of our country and contributing to the vision of Visit Bharat 2047," he said. Observing that India has a vibrant fintech ecosystem and the fintech industry has made it possible to deliver financial services at scale and affordable cost, he said, the country has close to 10,000 entities with more than USD 40 billion of investments over the last decade.