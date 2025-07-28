‘Deserves To Be Returned Unanswered…’, Kerala Govt To SC On Presidential Reference On Timelines To Clear Bills

New Delhi: The Kerala government has moved the Supreme Court seeking the return of the Presidential reference, on the timeline to clear the bills passed by state legislatures, unanswered, as it is not maintainable.

“The applicant state of Kerala is filing the instant application seeking a direction from this court to declare that the reference is not maintainable, and a further direction that the reference be returned to the President of India unanswered in whole or in part, for the facts and reasons set out presently”, said the Kerala government’s application.

The application pointed out that the foundation of the reference is that Article 200 does not stipulate any timeframe for the governor the exercise his powers and functions thereunder. “This is amazing, and it is difficult to believe that the Council of Ministers, in advising the President, have not even cared to read the proviso to Article 200, which states that the Governor shall act 'as soon as possible after the presentation to him of the Bill for assent'. That there is a timeline in Article 200 stands settled by no less than three separate judgments of this court…”, said the application.

The judgments are: The state of Telangana versus Secretary to Her Excellency the Governor for the State of Telangana (2023), State of Punjab v. Principal Secretary to the Governor of Punjab (2023), and the State of Tamil Nadu v. the Governor of Tamil Nadu (2025).

“If the reference itself is based on an erroneous statement, the entirety of the reference, which mainly relates to the time factor, should stand rejected”, said the application.

The application contended that the reference has been filed "suppressing material facts" that the issues raised over there have already been settled, and it cannot be used to overturn previous judgments delivered by the apex court.

The state government submitted that the reference suppresses the single important aspect, namely, that the first 11 out of the 14 queries raised are directly covered by the apex court’s judgment in the Tamil Nadu governor matter.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan, in a judgment on April 8, declared that the Tamil Nadu governor’s decision to withhold assent to 10 bills was "illegal" and "arbitrary" and fixed a three-month timeline for the president to clear the bills. In May, President Droupadi Murmu made a reference to the apex court to decide if it can be done through judicial orders, against the backdrop of the absence of the constitutionally prescribed timeline for this process.

"These questions 1 to 11 are no longer res integra and the instant reference seeks to use the jurisdiction of this court under Article 143 to invest in the Supreme Court an appellate jurisdiction to overrule its judgment, which is wholly impermissible," the state government said.

The application said a reference under Article 143 cannot result in the Supreme Court overruling the findings of law and fact delivered in the earlier judgments, but it can only clarify aspects where there is a doubt. The state government stressed that the instant reference is thus a serious misuse of the power under Article 143 of the Constitution.

"If the basic foundation is tainted and the majority of the questions are directed to the Supreme Court to overrule its judgments, the fact that there are two or three additional questions would not require the court to answer any one of the questions," it said.

The state said the Union of India has not filed any review or curative petition against the judgment delivered by this court in the Tamil Nadu case and has thus accepted the judgment. “The judgment, having not been assailed or set aside in any validly constituted proceedings, has attained finality and is binding on all concerned under Article 141, and cannot be challenged obliquely in collateral proceedings such as in the instant reference”, it said.

“The President and the Council of Ministers have to act in aid of the Supreme Court under Article 144. Under the Constitution, this Court cannot sit in appeal over its judgments, nor can such a power be vested in it by the President under Article 143”, said the application.

“It is submitted that given the serious lacunae in the reference as pointed above, and the failure to mention that it seeks to overrule undisclosed judgments of the Supreme Court, and by misinterpreting Article 200, by misstating that no timeline has been fixed by Article 200, the reference loses its legitimacy and seeks to mislead the Court into setting aside its judgment, the existence of which, as mentioned, has been suppressed. The reference, therefore, deserves to be returned unanswered”, said the state government.

On July 22, a five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai issued notice to the Centre and all state governments on a presidential reference seeking to examine the legality of prescribing timelines for governors and the president to act on bills passed by the legislative assembly of a state.

The matter came up for hearing before a special bench led by CJI Gavai and comprising justices Surya Kant, Vikram Nath, P S Narasimha and Atul S Chandurkar. The apex court will begin hearing the matter in August.

Read more: SC Refuses To Stay Publication Of Draft Electoral Rolls For Bihar