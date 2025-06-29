"Deserves Contempt": India Rejects Pakistan Claim Over Attack In Waziristan

New Delhi: India on Sunday strongly rejected the Pakistani Army's claims, where the latter blamed India for the attack that took place in Waziristan.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "We have seen an official statement by the Pakistan Army seeking to blame India for the attack in Waziristan on 28 June. We reject this statement with the contempt it deserves."

Thirteen security personnel were killed in a suicide bombing in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district on Saturday, carried out by Fitna-al-Khawarij, according to a statement from the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), ANI quoted The Dawn as reporting.

Earlier, a statement from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister's Office confirmed that eight security personnel were killed in the blast. KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur condemned the attack and expressed his condolences and prayers for the personnel.

District Police Officer (DPO) Waqar Ahmed told The Dawn that four civilians were injured in the "suicide attack" carried out through a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device. The Dawn reported that the attack comes just days after two soldiers were killed and 11 terrorists were eliminated during an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in South Waziristan. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the latest bombing.

