Descendants Book Seats For Ancestors' Souls For Salvation In Gayaji

Gaya: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar recently renamed Gaya as Gayaji. The place where people visit to perform obsequies for their ancestors has been synonymous with the afterlife.

Following a unique tradition, people book train tickets in the name of their deceased ancestors to get them salvation. They believe their forefathers are travelling with them in bodiless form and will attain redemption of their souls after the ritual of Pindadaana.

The Pinddani, a person who offers Pinda, invokes the ancestor in a coconut and then leaves the house after tying it to a Pitru Danda (stick), made of 13 knuckles of raw bamboo, which is carried either in a bus or train. Even if the reservation is in the name of some other person, the entire space is given to the Pitru Danda. If one travels by bus, a separate seat ticket is booked for the departed soul and the Pitru Danda is brought on a seat with full faith, with the offering of food.

Pandit Raja Acharya of Mantralaya Ramacharya Vedic Dharamshala in Gayaji said that when ancestors see their son is going to Gayaji, they celebrate. They reach before their sons to Gayaji. "Vayu Purana says if the ancestors are cremated in the month of Falgun, then they are liberated. Gayaji is the only place where ancestors get salvation. Except for the locals, people from other states and countries call Gaya Gayaji."

Descendants offer Pindas to their ancestors. (ETV Bharat)

"For many years, pilgrims who come to Gayaji, whether from Rajasthan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh or any other state, call the place Gayaji. Now it has been officially named Gayaji. Like Ayodhya, which was called Faizabad, has been renamed Ayodhya Tirtha, and Kashi is called Kashi Vishwanath Kshetra. So, the place where negative feelings are expiated is called Tirtha. Here, pilgrims get rid of their debt by performing Pinddaan, Tarpan and Shradhha for their ancestors, who attain Vishnulok. The ancestors give thousands of blessings of happiness and prosperity to their descendants," he added.

Acharya said that when a son comes to Gayaji for the salvation of their ancestors, they invoke ancestors in a coconut with the help of a Brahmin and take them with them. To ensure that the coconut is not placed on the ground repeatedly, a Pitra Danda (stick) is used, which also includes mustard, rice, etc. In this way, the son leaves for Gayaji by placing the coconut, mustard and rice in the Pitra Danda. On reaching Gayaji, Tripakshik Shraddha, an eight-day Shraddha, a three-day Shraddha or a one-day Shraddha is performed in the name of the ancestor. The floating coconuts on the Falgu river of Gayaji are believed to help the ancestor attain salvation faster.

The foot of Lord Vishnu as Gadadhar in Gayaji. (ETV Bharat)

"Gayaji is older than Kashi Vishwanath and the Ayodhya. King Prahlad performed Pindadaana here. Sages, saints, gods and goddesses came here for the purpose. Gayaji has been called a pilgrimage since ancient times. It has various Pindadaana places, which include Vishnupad, Phalguni, Pretshila, Sita Kund, Ram Kund, etc., which have a special description in the Puranas," he added.

Lord Vishnu's footprints are preserved in Gayaji in the form of Gadhdhar, when he placed his foot on the demon Gayasur to calm down the latter, Acharya said.