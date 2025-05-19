Derogatory Remarks On Lord Rama: Varanasi Court To Hear Maintainability Of Plea Against Rahul Gandhi On May 27

Varanasi: After hearing both parties on the maintainability of the plea filed against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks on Lord Rama in the US, the MP MLA Court in Varanasi on Monday fixed the case for May 27.

The plea was filed by advocate Hari Shankar Pandey on May 12, stating that during an interaction with the students of Brown University in the US, Gandhi made derogatory remarks on Lord Rama, questioning his existence. His comments have hurt the religious sentiments of the devotees, for which a case should be lodged.

"On May 5, it was reported in newspapers that Rahul Gandhi went to Brown University, where he made an indecent comment by calling Lord Rama an imaginary character. He called the Indian gods, including Lord Rama, mythological. A complaint was filed on May 12. The court was to hear on the maintainability of the suit on May 19. After hearing, it posted the matter for May 27. The decision has been reserved, and a notice will be sent to Gandhi on May 27, asking for his appearance in court. If found guilty, Gandhi can be sentenced to five years' imprisonment. Mahatma Gandhi also believed in Rama. Lord Rama is all over India. Despite this, Gandhi hurt the sentiments of the Hindu society by making derogatory comments on Lord Rama," Pandey said.