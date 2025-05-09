Deranged Fantasy: FS Misri Blasts Pak For Attempting To Blame India For Attacks On Places Of Worship

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Friday maintained that Pakistan was spreading misinformation and was blaming India for attacks on religious places.

"Colonel Qureshi and Wing Commander Singh have just briefed us about the cowardly actions of the Pakistan Army last night. These provocative and escalatory actions that were taken by Pakistan last night were targeted at Indian cities and civilian infrastructure, in addition to some military targets. The Indian Armed Forces responded proportionately, adequately, and responsibly," Misri told reporters here.

"These attacks that happened last night, Indian military units have responded adequately and in a responsible manner to these acts. What I want to underline is that the official and blatantly farcical denial of these attacks that Pakistan carried out by the Pakistani State machinery is yet another example of their duplicity, and the new depths that they are plumbing in their quest for disinformation," Misri said.



"The other point in the same vein is Pakistani claims that they did not target or attack any religious places. You would recall that yesterday I shared with you an incident related to the attack on a Gurdwara in Poonch. Instead of owning up to these attacks, Pakistan made the preposterous and outrageous claim that it was the Indian Armed Forces and the Indian Air Force that was targeting cities like Amritsar and trying to put the blame on Pakistan," he said.

"This is nothing but a desperate attempt by Pakistan to disown its acts of aggression. But it is also true to type in its effort to deceive and mislead the world. It will not succeed. The Gurdwara in Poonch in particular was attacked by Pakistan and some local members of the Sikh community, including Ragi of the Gurdwara, lost their lives in this incident as I shared yesterday," he added.

"In addition, that we would attack our own cities is the kind of deranged fantasy that only the Pakistani State can come up with. Perhaps they do it because they are well-versed in such action, as their history would show," the Foreign Secretary added.

"The last point I wanted to make this evening is again this disinformation that is coming from Pakistan about India targeting the Nankana Sahib Gurdwara through a drone attack. This is again yet another blatant lie, and part of Pakistan's disinformation campaign. As we saw in the Pahalgam attack, Pakistan is again trying desperately to impart a communal hue to the situation with an intention to create discord. Again, we are not surprised. India's steadfast unity in itself is a challenge to Pakistan," he said.

Misri also informed that the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended till further directions.

"I think you are all aware of the situation along the entire India-Pakistan border, and the areas from the Line of Control. In view of the existing security scenario, the services of the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor have been suspended till further directions. We will update you as and when there is a change in the situation," he said.

Asked about Carmelite Nuns Church being hit, Misri said, "Actually, we do have some information about this extremely regrettable and condemnable incident. During heavy shelling across the line of control in the early morning of 7th May, a shell fired from Pakistan landed just behind the Christ School, run by the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate, a congregation in Poonch. Tragically, the shell fired from Pakistan hit the home of two students of the Christ School. Both students unfortunately lost their lives and their parents were severely injured."

"Another Pakistani shell struck a Christian Convent of Nuns belonging to the congregation of the Mother of Carmel, damaging water tanks and destroying solar panel infrastructure. Several priests, nuns, school staff and local residents took refuge in an underground hall beneath the Christ School during the shelling by Pakistan. The school happened to be closed at the time, fortunately. Otherwise, more losses would have occurred. Again, we have seen the Pakistani side targeting and shelling places of worship with a particular design. This includes Gurdwaras, these convents, and temples. This is a new low, even for Pakistan," he added.

He also said India would present its position in the IMF Board Meeting. "Regarding the IMF bailout, you would be aware that the IMF board is meeting today. We will present our position there and share our perspective on these developments. It is up to the board and its members to take a final call on the matter," the Foreign Secretary said.

"As for your question on whether India has responded to the actions taken, I would reiterate—based on today’s briefings, the information you received, and what I have stated earlier—that India has responded to the developments that took place early this morning in a responsible and proportionate manner," he added.