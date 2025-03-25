Naxalism Will End Before March 2026 In Chhattisgarh: Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma on Tuesday asserted that the naxal recruitment process has significantly reduced in the state and that Naxalism will end before March 2026.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Sharma, who is also the Home Minister of the state, said, "The recruitment process has halted also and reduced significantly. Naxalism will end in Chhattisgarh before March 2026."

Asked about the strategy to end Naxalism in the state, Sharma said, "We are using technology to fight with the Naxals. Based on the inputs from intelligence agencies, the location of Naxals is identified. We are raiding those places and taking strong action."

"The new Naxal surrender policy is also benefitting. The people who reside in the area affected area do not want Naxalism. This will help a lot in eradicating Naxalism. Apart from this, we are also taking help from neighbouring states to end Naxalism," he added.

He said that those villages which will be free of Naxalism and will themselves do it, will be given Rs one crore funds for development.

Asked whether Naxalism will end in March 2026 or would the deadline be extended, he quipped, "It will end before that in Chhattisgarh."

"There is a similar government in Maharashtra, a similar government in Odisha, a similar government in Madhya Pradesh and so the joint action is going on smoothly. There are Central Reserve Police Force personnel, DRG jawans and Chhattisgarh Police deployed in the state. There is a difference in the working of the previous government and this government in the state," Sharma said.

Sharma said that Naxalsim had spread its wing in Chhattisgarh even before the formation of the state. For the record, Chhattisgarh came into existence in 2000. "After Chhattisgarh was formed and BJP came to power, efforts were taken to curb Naxalism but till then it had become strong. Under our government, Naxalism will end (from the state," Sharma added.