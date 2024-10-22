Deputy CM, Minister Attend Last Rites Of Kashmir Terror Attack Victim

Jammu: On the directive of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with Minister for Agriculture Production and RDD Javed Ahmed Dar, attended the last rites of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, a resident of Jammu, who was killed in a recent militant attack at Gagangir, Ganderbal, Kashmir.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Javed Ahmed Dar also met with the father and other family members of the deceased and assured them full support from the J&K Government. They said that all their grievances would be addressed on a priority basis. They also assured the bereaved family that the issue of providing compensation to them would be taken up with the authorities concerned.

Speaking with the media persons, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government is committed to preventing these types of incidents besides focusing on maintaining peace and brotherhood in the region.

Read more: OGW Played Major Role During Sunday's Attack In Jammu And Kashmir: Intel Agencies