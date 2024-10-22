ETV Bharat / bharat

Deputy CM, Minister Attend Last Rites Of Kashmir Terror Attack Victim

Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Minister Javed Ahmed Dar attended the last rites of Shashi Bhushan Abrol in Jammu on Tuesday.

On the directive of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with Minister for Agriculture Production and RDD Javed Ahmed Dar, attended the last rites of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, a resident of Jammu, who was killed in a recent militant attack at Gagangir, Ganderbal, Kashmir.
Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with Minister for Agriculture Production and RDD Javed Ahmed Dar, greet the kin of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, after paying tributes to the departed soul during the last rites. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 43 minutes ago

Jammu: On the directive of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with Minister for Agriculture Production and RDD Javed Ahmed Dar, attended the last rites of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, a resident of Jammu, who was killed in a recent militant attack at Gagangir, Ganderbal, Kashmir.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Javed Ahmed Dar also met with the father and other family members of the deceased and assured them full support from the J&K Government. They said that all their grievances would be addressed on a priority basis. They also assured the bereaved family that the issue of providing compensation to them would be taken up with the authorities concerned.

Speaking with the media persons, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government is committed to preventing these types of incidents besides focusing on maintaining peace and brotherhood in the region.

Read more: OGW Played Major Role During Sunday's Attack In Jammu And Kashmir: Intel Agencies

Jammu: On the directive of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary, along with Minister for Agriculture Production and RDD Javed Ahmed Dar, attended the last rites of Shashi Bhushan Abrol, a resident of Jammu, who was killed in a recent militant attack at Gagangir, Ganderbal, Kashmir.

The Deputy Chief Minister and Javed Ahmed Dar also met with the father and other family members of the deceased and assured them full support from the J&K Government. They said that all their grievances would be addressed on a priority basis. They also assured the bereaved family that the issue of providing compensation to them would be taken up with the authorities concerned.

Speaking with the media persons, the Deputy Chief Minister said that the government is committed to preventing these types of incidents besides focusing on maintaining peace and brotherhood in the region.

Read more: OGW Played Major Role During Sunday's Attack In Jammu And Kashmir: Intel Agencies

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KASHMIR TERROR ATTACKLAST RITES OF SHASHI BHUSHAN ABROLKASHMIR TERROR ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

How To Reduce Your TDS - All You Need To Know

Explained | BRICS Pay payment System And Its Necessity

Congress's Dismal Show In Jammu and Kashmir: A Post-Election Analysis

Solar Energy Powers An Entire Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.