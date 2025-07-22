Deputy Chairman Harivansh Chairs RS Proceedings After Jagdeep Dhankhar Resigned As VP

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session on Tuesday, a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President, citing medical reasons.The

Vice President of India is ex officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. Usually, Dhankhar used to chair the proceedings at the beginning of the day.

Dhankhar had sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday evening. "To prioritise health care and abide by medical advice, I hereby resign as Vice President of India, effective immediately, in accordance with Article 67(a) of the Constitution," he said in his letter to the President.

Earlier on Monday, he had administered the oath to the newly elected and nominated members of the Rajya Sabha and also presided over the business advisory committee meeting. Besides, the opposition submitted a notice to him for a motion to remove Justice Yashwant Varma over the cash-recovery controversy, which Dhankhar mentioned in the House and asked the secretary-general to take further necessary steps.

Dhankhar assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till August 2027. He had recently undergone angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and was admitted to the hospital for a few days in March this year. He appeared not so well at a few events, but has been mostly seen as lively and energetic in his most public appearances, including in Parliament.

He had an eventful tenure as Chairman of the Rajya Sabha with several run-ins with the Opposition, which had also moved a motion to impeach him. The motion to remove him, the first time ever in independent India to remove a sitting Vice President, was later rejected by Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh.

He is the third Vice President of India, after V V Giri and R Venkataraman, to resign during tenure. Giri and Venkataraman had resigned from the post of Vice President to contest the presidential election.