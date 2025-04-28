Deposit Rs 22 Fine, Says Tamil Nadu Rights Panel To Two Police Officers For 'Human Rights Violation'

Chennai: Believe it or not, the Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission has penalised two police officials with Rs 22 after finding them guilty of human rights violation in an incident involving activists of the Arappor Iyakkam Movement in 2019.

As per reports, members of the Arappor Iyakkam Movement, an NGO, were investigating alleged encroachments around Kallupatti Lake near Chennai. At that time, Taramani Police Inspector Devaraj and Assistant Inspector Kavitha, who were deployed for security in the area, stopped the activists and questioned them. Later, police registered a case against the activists for allegedly providing contradictory information and illegal gathering near the lake. However, all of them were released that same evening.

Meanwhile, another case was registered at Semmancheri Police Station after the NGO members entered the Sholinganallur Police Station and shot a video without permission. In another incident, Peravallur Police Inspector Chitti Babu registered a case at Peravallur Police Station on the basis of a complaint that the activists were allegedly misusing the police symbol during a programme called 'Your Friend'.

Following this, the NGO convenor Jayaram Venkatesan filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission demanding action against the police officials for allegedly registering cases without carrying out proper investigation. They requested the panel to impose a penalty of Re 1 on each officer, as a symbolic fine.

After reviewing the complaint, rights panel member V Kannadasan ruled that Inspector Devaraj and Assistant Inspector Kavitha had violated human rights, and ordered the officers to pay a small amount of fine. "The investigation has revealed that Taramani Police Inspector Devaraj and Assistant Inspector Kavitha were involved in human rights violations. Therefore, the Tamil Nadu government should pay Rs 22 as compensation to the 11 activists - Re 1 for each from two officers. The compensation amount is to be recovered from the two police officers," he stated.

However, the Commission dismissed complaints against officers of the Semmancheri and Peravallur police station, citing that no violation was found on their part.