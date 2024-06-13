ETV Bharat / bharat

PM Modi Reviews J&K Security Situation, Calls For Deploying Full Spectrum Of Counter-Terror Capabilities

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 13, 2024, 4:43 PM IST

PM Narendra Modi chaired a review meeting on Thursday to assess the situation in Jammu and Kashmir after multiple encounters between security forces and terrorists took place in the last few days.

Cache of arms and ammunition recovered from two terrorists, killed during a gunfight in Kathua on June 12, 2024.
Cache of arms and ammunition recovered from two terrorists, killed during a gunfight in Kathua on June 12, 2024. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reviewed the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and other senior officials, the Government of India sources said.

The Prime Minister was given a full overview of the security-related situation in Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi was also apprised of the counter-terror efforts being undertaken. During the meeting, PM Modi emphasized the importance of deploying the "full spectrum" of India's counter-terror capabilities.

He also spoke to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed the deployment of security forces and counter-terror operations. The Prime Minister also spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take stock of the situation and was briefed on the efforts being undertaken by the local administration.

This security review follows a series of terror attacks in the Jammu and Kashmir region over the past few days. Jammu and Kashmir region has been witnessing a surge in violence with significant terror attacks in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda districts.

The first incident was reported on June 9, when terrorists targeted a bus in Reasi, causing it to plunge into a gorge, resulting in the deaths of 9 nine pilgrims and injuring 42 others. A gunfight took place in Kathua late Tuesday (June 11) and continued throughout the night. Two terrorists were killed in the encounter, in which a CRPF jawan also lost his life. Earlier, a constable of the Special Operations Group (SOG) sustained injuries in an encounter in Doda district. (With Agency inputs)

