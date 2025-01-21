ETV Bharat / bharat

Deoghar Airport Case: SC Junks Jharkhand Govt Plea Against High Court Order Involving BJP MPs

The bench granted liberty to the Jharkhand government to forward the materials collected by it to the authorised officer within four weeks.

Deoghar Airport Case SC Junks Jharkhand Govt Plea Against High Court Order Involving BJP MPs
File photo of Supreme Court (ETV Bharat)
By Sumit Saxena

Published : Jan 21, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Updated : Jan 21, 2025, 1:42 PM IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea by the Jharkhand government challenging an order passed by the Jharkhand High Court quashing FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari in the 2022 Deoghar airport case.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan had reserved the judgment in December last year. Justice Manmohan pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, reading out the operative portion in the court.

The bench granted liberty to the Jharkhand government to forward the materials collected by it, during the probe, to the authorised officer under the Aircraft Act, 1934 within four weeks. The apex court also directed the concerned officer to take a decision in accordance with law, as to whether a complaint needs to be filed under the Aircraft Act. The detailed judgment in the case will be uploaded later in the day.

The high court had quashed the FIR saying that it lacked the necessary complaint or sanction under the Aircraft Act. The high court had said that the Aircraft Act took precedence, preventing the invocation of IPC provisions. The state government moved the apex court assailing the high court order.

In September 2022, an FIR was filed accusing the respondents’ of threatening and coercing Air Traffic Control (ATC) officials to authorize the take-off of a private aircraft, allegedly violating safety regulations.

DEOGHAR AIRPORT CASENISHIKANT DUBEYMANOJ TIWARISC JUNKS JHARKHAND GOVT PLEA

