ETV Bharat / bharat

Deoghar Airport Case: SC Junks Jharkhand Govt Plea Against High Court Order Involving BJP MPs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea by the Jharkhand government challenging an order passed by the Jharkhand High Court quashing FIR against BJP MPs Nishikant Dubey and Manoj Tiwari in the 2022 Deoghar airport case.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Manmohan had reserved the judgment in December last year. Justice Manmohan pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, reading out the operative portion in the court.

The bench granted liberty to the Jharkhand government to forward the materials collected by it, during the probe, to the authorised officer under the Aircraft Act, 1934 within four weeks. The apex court also directed the concerned officer to take a decision in accordance with law, as to whether a complaint needs to be filed under the Aircraft Act. The detailed judgment in the case will be uploaded later in the day.