Deocha Pachami Coal Block: Polish Major Among Six Firms In Fray For Mining Contract, Says WBPDCL

Kolkata: A Polish firm is among the six companies that have expressed interest through a global tender process in underground mining at the Deocha Pachami mega coal block in the Birbhum district of West Bengal, a senior official of the West Bengal Power Development Corporation Ltd (WBPDCL) said. For this purpose, the WBPDCL is hopeful of finalising the appointment of a mine developer and operator (MDO) soon with these companies, he added.

The world's second-largest coal mining project is expected to attract an investment of Rs 35,000 crore over its project period, according to state government estimates. "The global expression of interest (EoI) process for underground coal mining has commenced, with six participants expressing interest, including one from Poland. We are working closely and expect to complete the process soon," WBPDCL chairman and managing director P B Salim, quoted by news agency PTI, as saying.

WBPDCL director of mining Chanchal Goswami said the EoI was part of the broader global tender floated on December 20, 2024, along with the geological report and draft notice inviting tender (NIT). "We are working with these six bidders to take forward the tendering process, with India's leading underground mining firms, and a Polish major, participating," he added.

The list of bidders showing initial interest includes JMS Mining Pvt Ltd, Gainwell Commosales Pvt Ltd, Minop Innovative Technologies Pvt Ltd, Minsol Ltd, Maheshwari Mining Pvt Ltd, and JSW SA, the largest underground coal mining company in Poland. "In parallel, we are also awaiting the expert study report from the National Institute of Rock Mechanics (NIRM), Bengaluru, given the complex geological challenges at Deocha Pachami. The coal seams are overlaid by thick basalt rock layers, and the NIRM report will help us finalise the mining strategy," Salim said.

The Deocha Pachami coal block, estimated to hold 1,000 to 1,200 million tonnes of reserves, is considered among the largest in the world. However, its development has been delayed due to land acquisition hurdles, environmental sensitivities, and the challenging geology posed by its topography, including a hard basalt overburden ranging from 100 to 200 metres and fault lines. "Underground mining is the only viable option for Deocha Pachami given the land acquisition constraints. WBPDCL will also prepare a parallel detailed project report (DPR) to validate the project framework, with assistance from CMPDI," another official said.