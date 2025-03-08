ETV Bharat / bharat

Denied Wheelchair By Air India, 82-Year-Old Woman Collapses, Suffers Head Injury At Delhi Airport, Lands In ICU

New Delhi: Air India is yet again in the news, and it is for the wrong reasons this time as well. A woman in a post on X claimed her 82-year-old grandmother was in the ICU for a potential brain haemorrhage after she had a bad fall at IGI Airport in New Delhi since Air India denied the elderly a wheelchair.

In her detailed post on Friday (March 7), in which she also shared photos of her grandmother Pasricha Raj in hospital and copies of her Air Ticket, which show they had booked the wheelchair in advance, Parul Kanwar narrated the struggle her grandmother underwent and how she fell for the want of a wheelchair, leaving her seriously injured."

"I post this because I have no choice and because it infuriates me that there is such little value for human life and wellbeing. Air India, you treated my grandmother so poorly and with such little regard. You should be ashamed," she wrote in her post.

The X user said that for their journey from Delhi to Bangalore on March 4, they had booked a wheelchair for her grandmother well in advance and confirmed by the airline. Parul said her grandmother was widow of a decorated Lt General, who has fought for India in several wars.

However, upon reaching the airport, the elderly was not allocated a wheelchair. "We tried for almost an hour, requesting airline staff, airport help desk, alternate airline staff from IndiGo (who incidentally had a free wheelchair but won’t share). With no other option, this old lady slowly made her way across 3 parking lanes at T3 New Delhi on foot with assistance from a family member. She managed to enter the airport on foot, still no wheelchair or assistance was provided. Ultimately, her legs gave way, and she fell - she fell in front of the Air India premium economy counter. Not one person stepped in to help," Parul said, narrating her ordeal.

She said that they requested someone to help give first aid, but no one helped. "Expectation from Air India staff was for the family member to go to the MI room and get medical aid. Finally, the wheelchair arrived, and she was promptly boarded without a proper checkup with a bleeding lip and injury to her head and nose. On flight crew did help with ice packs and called ahead to Bangalore airport for medical aid, where she was seen by a doctor and given 2 stitches. Today, I sit here typing this from the ICU. She has been here 2 days under observation for potential brain bleeds," Parul wrote.