Denied Salary, Drunk Ex-Staff of Bengaluru Restaurant Makes Hoax Bomb Call; Arrested

The accused left his job at the restaurant three months back. He was not paid salary for coming to work in drunken state and misbehaving with other employees. Police said a case has been registered and the accused is being questioned.

Bengaluru: Police on Thursday arrested a former employee of a restaurant in Karnataka's Indira Nagar for allegedly making a bomb threat call last night. During interrogation he claimed that he made the threat call in an inebriated condition as the owner had not paid him salary.

The accused, identified as Velu, resident of Banaswadi, was taken into custody by Mahadevpur Police. According to police, a restaurant in Indira Nagar received a call claiming a bomb was placed at its premises and it could explode anytime. The restaurant owner informed police and the latter rushed to the spot and searches were launched immediately. Investigations revealed that it was a hoax call.

When police tracked the phone number from which the call was made, it was revealed that the caller was a former employee of the restaurant.

"Velu had quit his job three months ago. He was addicted to alcohol. He misbehaved with other employees in drunken state during work. As a result of this, his salary was not paid. Preliminary investigations revealed that the accused made the threat call to take revenge for not getting his salary. He made the call in a drunken state," a senior officer of Mahadevpur police station said.

Police said a case has been registered at Mahadevpur police station and the accused is being interrogated.

Notably, blasts took place at Rameshwaram Cafe in Brookifield area on March 1. The case is being jointly probed by the Central Crime Branch and the National Investigation Agency.

