'Denied Job Despite Selection': Congress Legislator Urges J&K Govt To Review Verification Policy For Kin Of Militants, Stone Pelters

Srinagar: Congress on Friday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to review the verification policy for the families of militants and stone pelters denied employment within the government.
Congress legislator from Bandipora and its Chief Whip in the assembly, Nizamuddin Bhat while speaking in the assembly said that the relatives and families of militants or those accused of stone pelting were being denied employment due to pending verification from the police.
"We can not empower our youth by punitive policies. Verification policy of relatives linked to militancy and stone pelting needs a review. I urge the chief minister to have a look into this policy," Bhat said in his address during the Motion of Thanks in the Legislative assembly.
Congress has six legislators in the legislative assembly who have supported the government but stayed away from the cabinet. Except Ghulam Ahmad Mir, MLA from Dooru assembly segment of Anantnag district, the five legislators including Tariq Karra, Irfan Hafeez Lone, Peerzada Sayeed and Bhat have been attending the assembly session.
Bhat cited two cases of youth from his Bandipora assembly constituency who have been denied jobs due to adverse police verification.
He said that one of the victims Sobiya Mushtaq, who is an orphan and post graduate in literature got two government jobs as lecturer but due to the adverse verification she was denied a job despite getting selected.
"Sobiya's younger brother, who is a juvenile, was accused of stone pelting and had an FIR against him. But the FIR was quashed by the court twice, yet she could not get the verification and was denied the job" Bhat said.
Another case he cited was of journalist Sajad Gul of Bandipora who was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) for more than a year.
"His (Sajad Gul's) brother who is also a PhD got a government employment, but could not join due to the adverse verification," he said.
Bhat said that this verification policy must be reviewed by the government so that the educated youth are not denied their rightful jobs.
The Jammu and Kashmir administration after the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A on August 5, 2019, has adopted a policy denying clear police verification to those persons whose relatives were linked with militancy, separatism or stone pelting.
Rafik Naik, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) MLA from Tral constituency of Pulwama district demanded the release of prisoners who have "minor" cases against them.
Naik also demanded that the reservation policy for government employment and admissions must be reviewed as it was against the general category population of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Where will general category people go when they have a small share in the jobs due to the reservation policy?" Naik said.
He also censured the BJP legislators not to label the legislators as “terrorists” or “Pakistani”.
"Don't label us Pakistani and terrorists and separatists. We will not tolerate such accusations. We have given sacrifices for the nation. My father (Late Ali Muhammad Naik) was fired upon by terrorists. We have received stones and bullets," Naik said.
"BJP legislators didn't know how many sacrifices the people of Jammu and Kashmir have given for the nation. They know only how to create noise and do politics on Kashmir," he added.
