ETV Bharat / bharat

'Denied Job Despite Selection': Congress Legislator Urges J&K Govt To Review Verification Policy For Kin Of Militants, Stone Pelters

Srinagar: Congress on Friday urged the Jammu and Kashmir government to review the verification policy for the families of militants and stone pelters denied employment within the government.

Congress legislator from Bandipora and its Chief Whip in the assembly, Nizamuddin Bhat while speaking in the assembly said that the relatives and families of militants or those accused of stone pelting were being denied employment due to pending verification from the police.

"We can not empower our youth by punitive policies. Verification policy of relatives linked to militancy and stone pelting needs a review. I urge the chief minister to have a look into this policy," Bhat said in his address during the Motion of Thanks in the Legislative assembly.

Congress has six legislators in the legislative assembly who have supported the government but stayed away from the cabinet. Except Ghulam Ahmad Mir, MLA from Dooru assembly segment of Anantnag district, the five legislators including Tariq Karra, Irfan Hafeez Lone, Peerzada Sayeed and Bhat have been attending the assembly session.

Bhat cited two cases of youth from his Bandipora assembly constituency who have been denied jobs due to adverse police verification.

He said that one of the victims Sobiya Mushtaq, who is an orphan and post graduate in literature got two government jobs as lecturer but due to the adverse verification she was denied a job despite getting selected.

"Sobiya's younger brother, who is a juvenile, was accused of stone pelting and had an FIR against him. But the FIR was quashed by the court twice, yet she could not get the verification and was denied the job" Bhat said.

Another case he cited was of journalist Sajad Gul of Bandipora who was booked under Public Safety Act (PSA) for more than a year.

"His (Sajad Gul's) brother who is also a PhD got a government employment, but could not join due to the adverse verification," he said.