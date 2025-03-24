Demolition Of Houses: SC Pulls Up Uttar Pradesh Govt, Says Will Allow Reconstruction

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday said it would permit the reconstruction of the houses of a lawyer, a professor, and three others in Prayagraj, which were demolished, without due process of law, by the Uttar Pradesh authorities.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan. The bench expressed its discontentment with the demolition of houses without giving the owners time to file an appeal.

During the hearing, defending the demolitions, Attorney General R Venkataramani contended that the first notice was given in December 2020, followed by notices given in January 2021, and March 2021, and added, “We cannot say that there is no adequate due process and there was adequate due process….”. He argued that there are large-scale illegal occupations either beyond the period of lease or rejection of applications of freehold.

The bench said notices were served by affixture, not the method approved by the law, and only the last notice was served by the legally recognized method, through registered post.

Justice Oka said the authorities concerned should act fairly by giving the occupant adequate time to file appeals. “Notice served on March 6, demolition carried out on March 7. Now we will allow them to reconstruct….", said Justice Oka, adding that, “It shocks the conscience of the court how within 24 hours of the notice it was done….”.

The bench said it will pass an order that they can reconstruct at their own cost and if their appeal fails then they will have to demolish at their own cost.

Justice Oka said the state government should not be supporting what has been done in this case. AG argued that the appellants were not homeless and they had alternate accommodation.

Justice Oka declined to accept this contention and told the AG that the state cannot say that already these people have one more house so we will not follow due process of law.

The bench said it would allow the reconstruction of the demolished properties at the petitioners' cost subject to an undertaking that they would file appeals within the specified time. The bench made it clear that they would not claim any equities over the plot and would not create any third-party interests.

After hearing submissions, the bench allowed the petitioners to file the undertaking and adjourned the case. The petitioners in the matter are: advocate Zulfiqar Haider, Professor Ali Ahmed, two widows, and another individual. They moved the apex court after the Allahabad High Court dismissed their plea against the demolition. The petitioners' counsel argued that the state had wrongly linked their land to gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed, who was killed in April 2023.