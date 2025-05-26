'Democracy Weakened, Economy Broken': Prithviraj Chavan Criticises Modi Govt’s 11-Year Record

New Delhi: The past 11 years of the Modi government have been marked by an assault on the country’s democracy, a march towards undeclared dictatorship, weakening of constitutional institutions, faulty policies, social division and hollow promises, former union minister Prithviraj Chavan said on Monday as he questioned the Centre celebrating its anniversary.

“During the past 11 years of the Modi government, there has been an assault on the country’s democracy. The country has been marching towards an undeclared dictatorship. The economy is in a bad shape and unemployment is record high. Irrational policies like demonetisation, GST, and total lockdown after COVID pandemic ruined the economy. Schemes like electoral bonds only benefited the BJP. Now the government's forcing ‘one nation one election’ move is clear evidence that the nation is marching towards autocratic rule,” Chavan told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interview.

Chavan, who also served as former Maharashtra chief minister, further said the country at present was more communally divided than it was during the 1947 partition when Pakistan was carved out of India.

“The country is more divided today on communal lines than ever before. Even during the partition days, the country was not as divided. The Modi government has captured the institutions of democracy, like the Election Commission. Investigative agencies like the CBI and ED are being misused and working at the behest of the prime minister and the home minister to target rivals. Even the Supreme Court has not been spared,” said Chavan.

The former union minister slammed the government for claiming that India will be a developed country by 2047.

“When the Modi government is toasting India as the fourth largest economy in the world, there is nothing to celebrate. The country is rich, but the people are poor. There is more income disparity between the richest and poorest Indians today. India stands at 114th rank among the nations when it comes to per capita income. The dream of India being a developed country by 2047 will remain a dream because simple back of the envelope calculation shows that to reach that milestone of $13000 per capita income from $2800 we must have an annual growth rate of 9 percent up from less than 6 percent we have at present over the next 25 years. We will never reach that milestone,” said Chavan.

The Congress veteran questioned the foreign policy of the Modi government, saying it did not make friends.

“Not a single major county backed us after the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor that followed. Not enough details were revealed by the Modi government about what exactly happened during the four days of Op Sindoor. Even the sudden imposition of a ceasefire under US pressure was not explained by the government. The Modi government continues to make rosy promises, and when nothing happens, it goes silent. For instance, the Modi government is no longer talking about identifying and bringing to justice the perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack. None of the pre-poll promises made by pm Modi in 2014 like 2 crore jobs for the youth per year and Rs 15 lakh in every citizen’s bank account after bringing back black money stashed in tax havens, or the pronouncements made during the past 11 years like doubling of farmers’ income by 2022 were unfulfilled. Unless the people stand up to such a megalomaniacal government, the country will have a dark future,” Chavan added.