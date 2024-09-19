ETV Bharat / bharat

Demand for Nagpur-Secundrabad Vande Bharat Low As 85 Per Cent Seats Vacant

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

The Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat departs at 5 am and reaches Secunderabad station at 12.15 pm. It leaves Secunderabad at 1 pm and reaches Nagpur at 8.20 pm. The train comprises 20 AC coaches including 18 chaircars and 2 executive chaircars. A total of 1,440 seats are available for passengers.

A file photo of Vande Bharat Express (ETV Bharat)

Hyderabad(Telangana): The gala launch of the Nagpur-Secundrabad Vande Bharat services, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, has failed to garner much enthusiasm among the passengers as the demand for tickets remains muted. With the occupancy ratio at 120 per cent, almost 85 per cent of seats remain vacant.

There are four Vande Bharat services from Hyderabad to Visakhapatnam, two each to Tirupati and Bangalore, and all of them are in great demand.

The Nagpur-Secunderabad Vande Bharat departs at 5 am and reaches Secunderabad station at 12.15 pm. It leaves Secunderabad at 1 pm and reaches Nagpur at 8.20 pm. The train comprises 20 AC coaches including 18 chaircars and 2 executive chaircars. A total of 1,440 seats are available for passengers.

A total of 1,229 including 1,154 seats in chaircar and 75 in executive chaircar coaches are vacant till 7.30 pm on Wednesday.

Compared to cities like Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and Bangalore, Nagpur has fewer commuters from Hyderabad. Many trains from Secunderabad to Delhi pass through Nagpur. The journey time from Secunderabad to Nagpur is 7.40 hours by Rajdhani Express and 7.15 hours by Vande Bharat, which runs for six days except Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagged off six Vande Bharat trains for Jharkhand, Odisha, Bihar and UP at Ranchi on September 15. Earlier, the PM was scheduled to flag off the trains from Tatanagar but his chopper could not take off due to poor visibility and inclement weather conditions.

