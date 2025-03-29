Demand For Kargil Airport Remains Unmet, Leaders Question UT Administration

By Rinchen Angmo Chumikchan

Leh: Leaders from Kargil have strongly reacted to the recent statement by Minister of State for Civil Aviation, Murlidhar Mohol, in Parliament claiming that the Ladakh administration has not requested a new feasibility study for the construction of a civil airport in Kargil.

Kargil's two key demands have long been the construction of an airport and the opening of the Zojila Tunnel. While the Zojila Tunnel is expected to be completed within the next 2-3 years, the demand for a civilian airport remains unaddressed. Given Kargil's heavy dependence on road connectivity, its strategic significance and its immense tourism potential, the demand for an airport is both genuine and long overdue.

"I am quite surprised by the minister's statement because we have been demanding an airport for a very long time. We have consistently pursued this demand, yet they claim that UT administration has not requested a new feasibility study, which is beyond our understanding. Kargil airport holds strategic importance not just for the local population but also for the army, especially given that we are surrounded by hostile neighbors who are actively developing their infrastructure. It seems the government is trying to divert the issue. During my tenure, I have met both the former and incumbent Civil Aviation Ministers twice as well as the Minister of State. We have reiterated the same demand in the past and continue to do so today. I fail to understand why the UT government has not requested a new feasibility study," Dr Mohd Jaffer Akhoon, CEC of Kargil, said.

Underlining the significance of the airport, he said, "Having an airport in Kargil is crucial due to its strategic significance. It is essential not only for national security but also for the local population. We are grateful to the Indian Air Force and the Defence Ministry for operating the AN-32 courier service under 'Sadbhavana'; otherwise, we would remain completely cut off from the mainland. From a tourism perspective as well, an airport is important for the region's growth. While we understand the non-feasibility of previously surveyed locations, we appeal to the government to consider modifying the runway location of the existing airport to develop it into a full-fledged one."

"I have been raising this issue since I was elected an MP — one concerning the development of a new airport in Kargil and the other about operating flights at the existing airport. A few years ago, a survey was conducted, and a team was constituted to assess potential sites. However, they found none suitable for airport development, not only in Kargil but also in other proposed locations, including Wakha, Turtuk, Diskit, Nyoma and Padum/Zanskar. I have met with the concerned ministry and the Home Minister regarding this matter. A survey was conducted at Wakha, but we have requested the government to conduct it again, as there are alternative locations in Kargil where an airport can be developed. In Kumbathang, we have sufficient land," Mohmad Haneefa Jan, MP of Ladakh, said.

"I have taken up this issue with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and hope that the UT administration will formally request another survey. The MoS for Civil Aviation has assured me that he will act on this as soon as he receives any proposal from the UT administration. Secondly, I am working on the feasibility of operating a turbo engine aircraft, such as the one-engine SpiceJet aircraft, which can land at Kargil airport. The government is also making efforts in this regard, and Kargil airport has been included in the UDAN scheme for the fourth time. However, airline companies have been reluctant to operate flights here as they find it commercially unviable. I have requested the Home Minister to intervene and ensure that airlines agree to operate flights to Kargil. I am actively pursuing this matter. For now, any aircraft that can land at the existing airport should be operationalised. Additionally, we have identified three more potential locations for an airport. We strongly urge the government to conduct a fresh survey at these sites, and we remain hopeful that it will happen soon," he added.

"We have been demanding an airport for the past 60-70 years. While the Zojila Tunnel is expected to be completed in the next 2-3 years, the airport project remains unfulfilled. During winter, the lack of air connectivity poses serious challenges, especially for patients and students, many of whom remain stranded in Jammu and Srinagar. If the Kargil airport becomes functional, it will not only reduce the burden on Leh airport during summer but also significantly boost tourism in Kargil. Our region has immense tourism potential, and an airport would open new opportunities while bringing substantial economic benefits to the local population," he further said.

"The first thing is that the UT administration has not requested a new feasibility study for Kargil airport, which reflects its non-serious approach and bureaucratic mindset, where local voices and aspirations are ignored — this is clear proof of that. While we can see that aircraft like the C-130 J can land at Kargil airport, the government is still unable to operate even a 60-70 seater aircraft in Kargil. Moreover, the Pawan Hans helicopter service, which was started by the UT administration, has also stopped its operations, further showing a lack of seriousness towards the people. This is why we demand the restoration of a democratic setup in Ladakh. The absence of an elected government and public representatives has led to this failure. We have been saying from the beginning that the idea of UT has failed to fulfill the aspirations of the people of Ladakh, particularly in terms of jobs, land security and democratic rights," Sajjad Kargili, a political activist, said.

He further said, "In Kargil, there is not a single political party or institution that has not raised this issue. They have been highlighting it on all platforms. If the AN-32 courier service can land at Kargil airport with 40-50 passengers, then an aircraft with a similar seating capacity can also operate without any issue. If the government fails to provide civilian air connectivity, it can at least lease the Indian Air Force's C-130 J or AN-32 courier service for operations. However, the government's apathy is evident. We need to take a concrete and impactful step at both the Council and public levels. Additionally, our MP from Ladakh should forcefully raise this issue."