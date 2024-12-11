ETV Bharat / bharat

Demand For Cooch Behar Statehood: GCPA's Rail Roko Disrupts Train Services

Jalpaiguri: Train services to the Northeast were affected as Greater Cooch Behar Peoples Association (GCPA) activists staged a 'Rail Roko' agitation in Jorai Station here demanding statehood for Coochbihar.

Several trains were cancelled, including New Jalpaiguri-Guwahati Vande Bharat (22227), Guwahati-New Jaipaiguri Vande Bharat (22228), Bongaigaon-New Jalpaiguri Express (15704) and New Jalpaiguri-Bongaigaon Express (15703), Kapinjal Sharma, public relations officer of the Northeast Frontier Railways, said. The affected passengers were ferried in buses from New Alipurduar Station.

Brahmaputra Mail (15657) and Kamrup Express have been rerouted through Gokulganj while down Rajdhani Express (20503), down Guwahati-New Delhi Express (22449), Bibek Express (22503), and Kamakhya-Rajindranagar Capital Express )13247) have been detoured.

About 5,000 GCPA activists sat in agitation in the Jorai station at 8 am where RPF and CRPF personnel have been deployed.