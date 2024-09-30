ETV Bharat / bharat

Delivery Partner Strangled To Death In Lucknow For Mobile Phones Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A delivery partner was murdered for an expensive phone in the Chinhat area of Lucknow. To hide the incident, the accused stuffed the body in a sack and threw it in the canal. The cost of the phones is said to be Rs 85,000 each.

The family lodged a missing person report at Chinhat Police Station. The police have arrested one of the accused based on call details. The SDRF team has been deployed to find the body.

The deceased, Bharat Sahu, a resident of Mahanagar police station in Lucknow, was working as a delivery partner in the e-commerce platform Flipkart. Gajendra, a resident of Chinhat, had ordered two mobile phones Vivo worth Rs 85,000 each. On September 23 night, Sahu went to Gajendra's house to deliver the order. Gajanan and his friend Akash strangled him to death and looted the parcel. When Sahu did not return home, his family lodged a missing complaint in Chinhat on September 25.