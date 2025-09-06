Delisting Of 476 RUPPs Underway Across Different States, UTs

ETV Bharat / bharat

By Santu Das

New Delhi: The Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of different States and Union Territories (UTs) have issued show cause notices to the Registered Unrecognised Political Parties (RUPPs), identified for delisting by the Election Commission of India (ECI), sources in the poll panel claimed on Saturday.

The notices have been issued by the CEO of the respective states and UTs on the direction of the poll panel after it took note that these RUPPs have been reported to be inactive for long years.

Notably, as part of its second round of the exercise, the ECI has identified 476 RUPPs from different states and UTs across the country for delisting. Out of these, the highest number of RUPPs are from Uttar Pradesh (121), followed by Maharashtra (44), Tamil Nadu (42) and Delhi (41).

As part of its ongoing strategy to enhance the electoral system, the poll panel has been undertaking a nationwide initiative aimed at identifying and delisting RUPPs that have not met the fundamental requirement of participating in at least one election for a continuous period of six years, since 2019. In the initial phase of this initiative, it delisted 334 RUPPs on August 9, reducing the total number of listed RUPPs from 2,854 to 2,520.

How Are RUPPs Registered?

Political parties (national/state/RUPPs) in the country are registered with the ECI under the provisions of Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act 1951, as per the poll panel.

The guidelines for the registration of political parties state that if a party fails to contest elections for a continuous period of six years, it will be removed from the list of registered parties.