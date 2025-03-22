Delimitation Is A Threat By Centre; JAC Meeting Time Crucial: TN Dy CM Udhayanidhi

Chennai: Addressing the delegates to the maiden Joint Action Committee (JAC) meeting on delimitation on Saturday, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin said the meeting was convened at a "very crucial time when our rights and voices are under real threat".

Terming the delimitation exercise as a threat by the Centre, he elaborated on its impact on the states that have effectively implemented family planning.

"We introduced policies, raised awareness and achieved what the nation aimed for, a stable population growth. While some other states continue to experience rapid population growth, we acted responsibly. As a result, we reached the population replacement rate much earlier than many other states. But instead of being rewarded for this achievement, we are now at the risk of losing our political representation," he said.

Pointing to a population growth chart, he said, "The green line in this graph clearly shows how effectively the states present here have controlled the population growth rate. On the contrary, you can see the violet line, in which the population growth in other states has continued to raise after 1971. According to Article 82 of the Constitution, parliamentary seats should be adjusted after every census. Accordingly, the number of seats was increased from 489 to 494 as per the 1951 census. This was then increased to 522 seats after the 1961 census. The last delimitation was done in 1973 based on the 1971 census. fixing the number of seats at 543, which is incumbent," Udhayanidhi said.

Elaborating on the possible danger of the delimitation after 2026, he said, "To encourage the states that successfully implemented the population control program, the Constitution was amended earlier to freeze the delimitation exercise. The 42nd Amendment enacted in 1976 allowed the delimitation exercise to remain frozen for the next 25 years, that is till 2000. When this period expired, the 84th Amendment, 2002 extended the freeze till 2026. As the freeze is set to expire, no one knows what will happen in 2026. The decennial census in 2021, postponed due to Covid-19, has still not been done. It is a strategy to implement the delimitation after 2026. If they use the post-2026 census data, the allocation of Lok Sabha seats will change drastically. And here lies the danger. States with high population growth will gain more seats while states like us will lose significant political representation."

Udhayanidhi accused the Centre of not making any official statement on the continuation of the freeze imposed in 2002. "There are contradicting statements from neither the Prime Minister nor the Home Minister on delimitation, creating a 0lot of confusion," he added.

He said the Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Parliament in September 2023 that Lok Sabha seats would be increased after the implementation of the delimitation. However, in an election rally in Telangana in 2023, PM Modi said the implementation would result in the loss of around 100 seats for the southern states, he added.

Meanwhile, Shah recently claimed in Coimbatore that Tamil Nadu will not be affected by delimitation. "Therefore, the question we have in front of us is will the number of seats remain the same or it will increase? If increased, what will be the number?" he asked.

Questioning the method of seat distribution he said, "On what basis the seats will be distributed among the states, whether it will be done as per the 1971 census or the proposed 2026 census? If the freeze is not extended, two scenarios are likely to occur. Firstly, the Union government would go ahead with the delimitation exercise by keeping the current 543 seats but redistributing them based on the 2026 census. Secondly, the seats may be increased to 848 and then distributed after the 2026 census. In both cases, we will lose our representation significantly."

He said the states present in the meeting contribute 30 per cent of MPs with a total of 163 seats out of 543 in the Lok Sabha. "If the delimitation is implemented, our seats will drop to 133 from 163, reducing the representation from 30 per cent to 24 per cent. For example, Kerala will lose eight seats from the existing 20, which is nearly 40 percent. In contrast, the number of seats for certain states will increase significantly. We might get some additional seats, but our overall representation will still decline to 24.7 per cent from 30 per cent again," he added.

Udhayanidhi said the delimitation would unfairly increase the representation for some states while reducing the current representation giving undue advantage to a few states such as Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

"National policies on agriculture, industries, jobs and regional development could be dictated by a few states, sidelining our needs. The formation of a union government would be disproportionately influenced by a few states, significantly weakening the political voice of our states. Therefore, we call this an unfair and unjust move by the union government. This is not just a numbers game. It is a planned attack on non-BJP-ruled states to reduce the representation," he added.

"We must insist that the current proportionate representation of each state in the Lok Sabha be maintained, regardless of whether the number of states is increased or not. This is not just about any one state. It is about the future of democracy in India. So, let us all stand together. Let us raise our voices. Let us fight for a fair delimitation process that protects representation and ensures justice for future generations," he further said.