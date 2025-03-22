ETV Bharat / bharat

Delimitation | Revanth Reddy Asks PM Modi To Follow Vajpayee Model; Telangana To Move Resolution Against Population Based Exercise

Screeengrab showing Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy addressing the first Joint Action Committee meeting against unfair delimitation in Chennai, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. ( ETV Bharat )

Chennai: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow the footsteps of late NDA PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee when it comes to implementing delimitation, and not pursue a policy of "demographic penalty" against the southern states.

He also announced that his government would adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the population-based delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.

"I will soon pass a resolution on the state assembly on this issue. I request all friends to do the same in their state assemblies. Let India hear the strong voice of south India and Punjab," he said.

Reddy was here participating in the first Joint Action Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister and DMK patriarch MK Stalin at Chennai.

Follow Indira, Vajpayee

The Telangana CM said former PM Indira Gandhi, in 1976, carried out the delimitation exercise without increasing the number of seats which otherwise would have resulted in the imbalance of political power among the states.

25 years later, the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee also carried out the delimitation exercise within the State without increasing the total number of seats. "Narendra Modi can follow Vajpayee's method. Don't increase the number of the Lok Sabha seats for another 25 years," he said.

South now demands an exemption from the delimitation exercise based on population just like union territories and smaller states in north east, where population vs MP proportion is not the same as that of the national average, Reddy explained.

According to him, giving south a strong share in Parliament as a reward for good performance will nudge and incentivise other states to focus on economic growth and good governance.

He drew the attention of the participants to the fact that the south has 130 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543, accounting for a political proportion of around 24 per cent. He demanded that it should have to increase to 33 per cent of Lok Sabha seats.

"Anything less would reduce south to a role of a passive audience of political theatre in India," he warned.

North-South divide

He accused the BJP of "implementing a policy of demographic penalty," detailing the progress of the south in population control. When India prioritised family planning in 1971, south India progressed while big states in north India failed, he said.