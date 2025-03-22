Delimitation | Revanth Reddy Asks PM Modi To Follow Vajpayee Model; Telangana To Move Resolution Against Population Based Exercise

Chennai: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow the footsteps of late NDA PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee when it comes to implementing delimitation, and not pursue a policy of "demographic penalty" against the southern states.
He also announced that his government would adopt a resolution in the Legislative Assembly against the population-based delimitation of Lok Sabha constituencies.
"I will soon pass a resolution on the state assembly on this issue. I request all friends to do the same in their state assemblies. Let India hear the strong voice of south India and Punjab," he said.
Reddy was here participating in the first Joint Action Committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister and DMK patriarch MK Stalin at Chennai.
Follow Indira, Vajpayee
The Telangana CM said former PM Indira Gandhi, in 1976, carried out the delimitation exercise without increasing the number of seats which otherwise would have resulted in the imbalance of political power among the states.
25 years later, the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee also carried out the delimitation exercise within the State without increasing the total number of seats. "Narendra Modi can follow Vajpayee's method. Don't increase the number of the Lok Sabha seats for another 25 years," he said.
South now demands an exemption from the delimitation exercise based on population just like union territories and smaller states in north east, where population vs MP proportion is not the same as that of the national average, Reddy explained.
According to him, giving south a strong share in Parliament as a reward for good performance will nudge and incentivise other states to focus on economic growth and good governance.
He drew the attention of the participants to the fact that the south has 130 Lok Sabha seats out of the total 543, accounting for a political proportion of around 24 per cent. He demanded that it should have to increase to 33 per cent of Lok Sabha seats.
"Anything less would reduce south to a role of a passive audience of political theatre in India," he warned.
North-South divide
He accused the BJP of "implementing a policy of demographic penalty," detailing the progress of the south in population control. When India prioritised family planning in 1971, south India progressed while big states in north India failed, he said.
He trumpeted that, "we have become spectacular south. We achieved fastest economic growth, bigger GDP, higher per capita income, job creation, best infrastructure development, better governance and best social welfare".
He said south will reject population-based delimitation as it will lose its political voice as the "north will make us secondary citizens." States like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan will dominate the rest of the country, he charged.
Tax devolution
We contribute to the national exchequer and get lesser allocations, he said. Reeling out statistics on tax devolution, the Congress leader said, for every Re. 1 tax paid by Tamil Nadu it gets back 26 paisa. Likewise, Karnataka 16 paisa, Telangana 42 paisa and Kerala is 49 paisa."
He said Bihar when it pays Re. 1 as tax gets back Rs 6.06 paisa. Uttar Pradesh gets Rs 2.03 paisa and Madhya Pradesh gets Rs 1.73 paisa, adding that he respects the fact it is one country.
Revanth said the proposed delimitation is not acceptable as "it will politically limit us, it will punish us for being a performing state". We have to stop BJP before it implements any unfair delimitation, he suggested.
He said it is "time the (union) government ends its delimitation policy against south and Punjab." He also urged the Centre "to repay and reward us for our great role in our contribution in nation building for the last 50 years".
No pro-rata formula
He also registered his opposition to the pro-rata formula. He claimed that the pro-rata formula will change the power gap. "Any government is decided by a majority of one vote or one seat. We have a history of central governments falling because of one vote. Just one vote. So pro-rata will also hurt us politically," he explained.
Consider State as Unit
Revanth advised the union government to carry out the delimitation "taking the state as a unit". Conduct delimitation within the state, change boundaries of the Lok Sabha seats within the state based on the latest census, increase the (number of) SC/ST seats in state and provide 33 per cent reservation for women in every state, he suggested.
He shared his lived experience as a Lok Sabha MP of Malkajgiri, Telangana. It is the world's largest Parliamentary constituency. It has a total of 32 lakh voters and a population of over 45 lakh. "I represented it. So, I understand the problem of large constituencies. Parliament is for making policies for the country not for solving smaller citizen problems. Most common public problems are solved at the state level, at the Assembly level and local body level," he said.
