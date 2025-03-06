Strong Winds, Cold Nights: Health Warnings As Wintry Chill Makes A Comeback In Delhi

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: Delhi and the surrounding areas have been taken aback by a sudden chill that has set into the otherwise warm March days. The change in weather, accompanied by strong winds and a sharp dip in temperatures during nights, is being attributed to a western disturbance. Though the warmth of the day is still being experienced, the cold nights and mornings are bringing an unpleasant chill, causing both health and daily life concerns.

The cold wave has hit states like Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-National Capital Region, with citizens experiencing the reality of the sudden change in weather. The chill is not merely a bother; it is also causing an increase in diseases, especially respiratory disorders among susceptible individuals like children.

Health Advisory for Children During the Chill

Dr. Naresh Gupta, a paediatrician from Shanti Nursing Home, pointed out the effect of a sudden cold on children's health. "The sudden drop in temperature, combined with moderate air quality, can trigger respiratory issues, particularly in children with asthma or other underlying conditions," Dr. Gupta told ETV Bharat. "The gusty winds might clean the pollutants out of the air, but they also cause allergies, colds, and flu, especially among young children who are more prone to environmental fluctuations," he added.

Parents are asked to be more cautious these days with this cold weather. Dr. Gupta recommended dressing children warmly in layers to protect them from the biting wind. He underlined the need to keep children hydrated by asking them to consume warm drinks like water, herbal teas, and soups. "Look out for symptoms of respiratory distress like coughing, wheezing, or shortness of breath. If there are signs, consult a doctor immediately," he added.

Dr. Sunila Garg, senior health expert, who is a Professor at Maulana Azad Medical College, told ETV Bharat, "It is important to take precautions for this changing environment. People should not think that winter is gone. As soon as you step out of the house, you feel cold and inside the house, you feel hot. You have to protect yourself by wearing proper clothes. Do not keep winter clothes inside right now. Whenever you go out, wear clothes. Elderly and sick people should take special care. They should not go for a morning walk right now because cold winds are blowing and the temperature fluctuations of old people are more.”

The Reason Behind the Abrupt Change in Weather

The decline in temperatures in northern India is mostly due to a western disturbance that has invaded the country. The disturbance has resulted in snowfall in the hills, affecting the weather in the plains. The weather in Delhi-NCR, especially, has cooled down, with cold mornings and nights.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi saw a dip in temperature, with the minimum likely to go up to around 13 degrees Celsius and the maximum reaching 29 degrees Celsius. The gusty winds, which have been brought on by the western disturbance, are likely to prevail, bringing chilly nights and partly foggy mornings. The IMD predicts that the temperatures would rise after March 6, bringing some relief from the recent cold.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of Skymet Weather Services, said, "Best western disturbance is approaching Himalayan region. That is why the cold winds from the north will decrease in speed leading to a rise in temperatures. Whenever Western disturbance approaches the Western Himalayan region, winds usually change direction from North to east leading to an increase in minimum temperatures. Due to the low speed of wind and bright sunshine, clear sky sunshine temperature will also increase."

Forecast for the Coming Days

Over the next few days, temperatures are likely to increase, providing some relief. An alert for snowfall and heavy rain has been issued by the IMD for Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir. This may still be affecting Delhi and the rest of the region. For Delhi, the forecast is for misty mornings and clear skies on Friday, with a low of 13 degrees Celsius and a high of 30 degrees Celsius, which should provide relief.

Skymet Weather, which is a private weather forecasting company, informed that light to moderate rain and snow are anticipated to continue for the next 24 hours in the western Himalayas. Thereafter, the weather is likely to improve and turn drier.

Air Quality Updates for Delhi

Though the weather has been cold, the air quality in Delhi has seen better days in the last few days. On March 6, the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city remained in the 'moderate' category, which stood at 123 at 7 am. The AQI had stood at 113 the day before, which meant that the air was comparatively cleaner than it had been early in the week. This is because the strong winds have dispersed pollutants.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) Sub-Committee recently withdrew Stage-I restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap), indicating a drop in pollution levels. Experts, however, continue to recommend residents, especially those with respiratory issues, take precautions against any residual pollutants in the air.

Regional Weather Forecasts

To the northeast, moderate to light rain is forecast for eastern Arunachal Pradesh and Assam, while there is scattered rain also forecast in some parts of Lakshadweep and Kerala. Bihar will see strong winds in the days to come. The winds should strengthen in the afternoon, upholding the chill conditions.

At the same time, with the western disturbance still active in the region, winds in the north-western regions of India, such as Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana, may hit a speed of 45 km/h over the next 24 hours. This will maintain the cold weather for another couple of days, though temperatures will begin to increase slowly afterwards.

A Look Ahead

By March 9, there will be a fresh and powerful western disturbance that will affect the western Himalayas, leading to rain and snowfall in regions such as Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Himachal Pradesh. The disturbance will also affect the plains, which may prolong the cold spell. In the northeast, a cyclonic circulation over Assam may bring further rains to Arunachal Pradesh, as well as thunderstorms.

Though the cold weather has already seen people grasping for blankets once more, the next few days are anticipated to provide relief as temperatures warm up. That said, given the possibility of further snowfall and rain in the hills, Delhi-NCR and nearby residents must remain vigilant with regard to weather updates and precautions, most importantly for their health.

Manu Singh, an environmentalist, told ETV Bharat, "India is expected to experience average temperatures in March and April, with early and intense heatwaves. Cities like New Delhi and Mumbai are already facing rising temperatures, and coastal cities like Chennai and Kolkata will experience high temperatures and humidity, increasing health risks. This will negatively impact public health, agriculture, and daily life, especially for vulnerable populations. Urgent action is needed to improve heat-related health preparedness, agricultural support, and urban planning."

Dr. SN Mishra, a climate change expert, said, "Temperatures in March will remain normal due to snowfall and rainfall in the Himalayas, benefiting wheat crops in North India. However, as temperatures rise in April, heatwaves are unlikely but strong winds and hailstorms may affect crops. Southern India will see normal temperatures, but cities like Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad may experience excessive heat. Farmers should stay alert in April, while urban areas should prepare for rising temperatures."