Delhi’s Traffic Troubles: Government Pledges Action With 90-Day Deadline

New Delhi: As Delhi’s traffic congestion has reached a breaking point with daily jams, the government has now stepped in with a comprehensive and bold plan to resolve the issue.

The Delhi Police have launched an action plan to ease traffic mess in the national capital in just 90 days. It said the focus would be on repairing and improving roads, reorganising bus stops, and modifying signage to ensure smoother movement of vehicles.

This comes after Home Minister Amit Shah expressed serious concern over the issue, directing officials to investigate the causes behind the worsening traffic situation thoroughly.

Why the Traffic Woes?

Several experts attributed Delhi’s traffic jams to factors like poorly constructed roads, frequent waterlogging during rains, illegal parking, and unregulated vending zones. They also blamed the lack of proper pedestrian crossings and obstructions at busy intersections for the chaos.