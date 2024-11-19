ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's 'Severe' Pollution Hits Health and Tourism Industry, Foreign Tourists Express Mixed Views

New Delhi: The pollution level in Delhi has reached a ‘severe’ level, significantly affecting both health and the tourism business. Industry experts are particularly concerned about the low footfall of travellers, especially foreign tourists. However, some foreign visitors report having a good experience despite the worsening pollution.

Sharing his experience of visiting the national capital, an American traveller, told ETV Bharat, “Delhi is a beautiful city, and we have visited several places here, including the Lotus Temple and Old Delhi markets. Of course, there is a certain level of pollution, and because of that, I am suffering from a cough and throat infection, but I am still enjoying my tour in Delhi.” He added, “I had made my travel plans months ago and bought my flight ticket in July.”

Another foreign tourist, Farid from Los Angeles, commented, “It is a nice place to visit. I don’t have any issues with the pollution here. I’ve been to 46 different countries, and this is my 47th country. India is a unique and amazing place, and I have already visited several tourist spots here and enjoyed it a lot. In Delhi, I went to several places and markets. There’s some pollution in the air, but I don't have any environmental issues.”

B Thomas, another foreign traveller, shared, “I read about pollution in Delhi in the newspapers. There’s no doubt that pollution affects health, but I am still enjoying my tour here.”

However, tourism experts have raised concerns over the decline in foreign tourist arrivals. Deepak Choudhary, a tour operator, told ETV Bharat, “Foreign tourists are avoiding Delhi due to smog and pollution. Several flights have been cancelled because of these conditions. Travellers, who come to India often prefer to land in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, or other cities, as they are better prepared to manage their itineraries.”