Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital Performs 1st Successful Paediatric Bone Marrow Transplant

New Delhi: The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital has successfully conducted its first paediatric bone marrow transplant on a nine-year-old child suffering from lymphoma. Lymphoma is a blood cancer that affects the lymphatic system and white blood cells called lymphocytes.

"The Division of Paediatric Haematology Oncology (PHO) at Vardhman Mahavir Medical College (VMMC) & Safdarjung Hospital (SJH) has achieved a significant milestone by successfully conducting its first paediatric bone marrow transplant. The procedure was performed on a 9-year-old child diagnosed with high-risk relapsed Hodgkin Lymphoma free of charge," informed Dr Ratan Gupta, HOD Paediatrics.

The procedure was done for free for the patient, Eusa. Dr Prashant Prabhakar, a paediatrician who led the transplant team, said Eusa first underwent conditioning chemotherapy following which the transplant was carried out on August 2. "For this, healthy stem cells are harvested from the patient's blood or bone marrow before treatment," Dr Prabhakar said.

She was discharged on September 7 after successful engraftment. Since then, she has been under close observation for the next two months.

This achievement stems from the establishment of a dedicated bone marrow transplant (BMT) unit in 2021, led by Director General Dr Atul Goel. This successful transplant speaks volumes about medical progress and facilitates scope for many children requiring BMT who cannot afford the procedure elsewhere, stated Dr Vandana Talwar, Medical Superintendent.

"Medical Superintendent VMMC and Safdarjung Hospital Dr Vandana Talwar is happy to announce the first successful bone marrow transplant in the BMT Unit, Safdarjung Hospital as per the vision of Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya and esteemed Director General of Health Services Atul Goel to start bone marrow transplants in the central government hospitals at minimal cost," a release from the hospital stated.