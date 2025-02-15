ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Next CM? BJP's Purvanchal MLA Trio Raises Hopes For Key Role

BJP MPs from Delhi and newly-elected MLAs before a meeting after the victory in Delhi Assembly elections, at the Delhi state office in New Delhi on Sunday. ( PTI )

New Delhi: The process of government formation has gained momentum in Delhi over a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) comfortable win. The swearing-in ceremony for the new government in the national capital will likely take place on either February 19 or 20 after the BJP’s legislative party meeting to decide its leader for the chief minister post.

As the BJP's overwhelming victory in the Delhi polls is attributed to the support from Purvanchal voters, speculations are rife that the party might choose one of the MLAs from Purvanchal as the chief minister, especially when Bihar is heading for the elections. Three BJP leaders from Purvanchal in Bihar have won seats as MLAs in the Delhi elections.

Here's more about the three Purvanchal MLAs of the BJP.

Abhay Verma

BJP MLA Abhay Verma (ETV Bharat)

One of the probable CMs is Abhay Verma, who won the Laxmi Nagar seat in Delhi for a second consecutive term. Hailing from Darbhanga district in Bihar, he relocated to Delhi for higher studies after completing his class 12. After earning a law degree, he started practising as a lawyer under the Bar Council of Delhi’s registration before joining the BJP as a worker.