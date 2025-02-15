ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi's Next CM? BJP's Purvanchal MLA Trio Raises Hopes For Key Role

Speculations are rife that the party might choose one of the MLAs from Purvanchal as the CM, especially when Bihar is heading for the elections.

Delhi's Next CM: BJP's Purvanchal MLA Trio Raises Hopes For Key Role
BJP MPs from Delhi and newly-elected MLAs before a meeting after the victory in Delhi Assembly elections, at the Delhi state office in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 2:21 PM IST

New Delhi: The process of government formation has gained momentum in Delhi over a week after the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) comfortable win. The swearing-in ceremony for the new government in the national capital will likely take place on either February 19 or 20 after the BJP’s legislative party meeting to decide its leader for the chief minister post.

As the BJP's overwhelming victory in the Delhi polls is attributed to the support from Purvanchal voters, speculations are rife that the party might choose one of the MLAs from Purvanchal as the chief minister, especially when Bihar is heading for the elections. Three BJP leaders from Purvanchal in Bihar have won seats as MLAs in the Delhi elections.

Here's more about the three Purvanchal MLAs of the BJP.

Abhay Verma

Delhi's Next CM? BJP's Purvanchal MLA Trio Raises Hopes For Key Role
BJP MLA Abhay Verma (ETV Bharat)
One of the probable CMs is Abhay Verma, who won the Laxmi Nagar seat in Delhi for a second consecutive term. Hailing from Darbhanga district in Bihar, he relocated to Delhi for higher studies after completing his class 12. After earning a law degree, he started practising as a lawyer under the Bar Council of Delhi’s registration before joining the BJP as a worker.

Verma quickly rose through the ranks and served in several posts, including as its vice president and chief spokesperson for Delhi.

In 2013, Verma contested its first assembly polls in Delhi on a BJP ticket but was defeated. In 2015, the party didn’t give him a ticket in the 2015 elections, but he was again selected for the 2020 polls and emerged as the winner. This year also, he won the seat and brought BJP closer to the power goal. After Manoj Tiwari, he is seen as the second major Purvanchal face in the BJP.

Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh

Delhi's Next CM? BJP's Purvanchal MLA Trio Raises Hopes For Key Role
Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh (ETV Bharat)
Another prominent Purvanchal face in the BJP is Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh, who won from Delhi's Vikaspuri Assembly.

He is originally from the Buxar district of Bihar and hails from Dharauli village, which erupted in celebrations after his win.

Chandan Chaudhary

Delhi's Next CM? BJP's Purvanchal MLA Trio Raises Hopes For Key Role
BJP MLA Chandan Kumar Chaudhary (ETV Bharat)
Chandan Kumar Chaudhary, who won from the Sangam Vihar seat, is also one of the contenders for the Delhi CM post.

Hailing from Kharia in Bihar, Chaudhary moved to Delhi for work after completing his 10th grade. Before joining the BJP, he was working as a property dealer in the Delhi NCR.

The party gave him a ticket for the corporation elections in 2015 when he became a councillor. This year, he was given the MLA ticket and emerged victorious.

