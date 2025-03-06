Delhi's Major Security Sweep Targets Illegal Bangladeshi Rohingyas, Full-Scale Verification Underway

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has intensified its operation to check illegal migrants in the national capital, especially Bangladeshis and Rohingya refugees.

The new operation comes following the directions by Home Minister Amit Shah after he held a high-level meeting with the Delhi administration led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

According to officials, the police have started document verifications, social media scrutiny, and financial tracking of people to ensure that only legally documented residents remain in the city. “This will strengthen security and ensure public safety across Delhi,” they said.

Checking Documents of Suspicious People in Slums

Officials told ETV Bharat that the Delhi Police has started identifying suspicious Bangladeshi Rohingyas in areas like Sangam Vihar and Gill Farm.

“People living in slums of these areas can be found suspicious that is why their documents are being checked. The police are checking important documents like voter ID cards and Aadhar cards to identify people,” said a senior official.

The police are also checking bank accounts and social media handles to find out whether these persons are in contact with Bangladeshi citizens, he said adding that the exercise will ensure that they are not living illegally in Delhi.

Police Operation With Full Preparation

The action by the Delhi administration is seen as a major initiative to strengthen the security system. “We are fully ready to complete this operation, and we are sure that this action will prove effective against illegal immigrants,” the official said.

To recall, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena had also ordered action against Bangladeshis and Rohingyas living illegally in Delhi. Following this, police conducted searches in many different areas of the national capital.