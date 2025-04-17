Delhi's Garbage Mountains Will Disappear Like Dinosaurs In Five Years: Minister Sirsa

New Delhi: Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said the government was exploring the possibility of hiring an additional agency to expedite the waste processing and asserted that garbage mounds across the city would "disappear" in the next five years like dinosaurs.

Inspecting the Ghazipur landfill site, he said the government was working on a war footing to clear the legacy waste and free the city from its massive garbage piles that have accumulated over the years, resembling hills. During the inspection, Shahdara South Zone chairman Sandeep Kapoor, councillor Priyanka Gautam and other corporation officials were present with Sirsa. "I want to offer my commitment that the garbage mountains in Delhi will disappear just like dinosaurs," he added.

The minister said that of the 70 lakh metric tonnes of waste accumulated at the site, 14-15 lakh tonnes have already been processed. The pace of biomining work has picked up; around 7,000 to 8,000 metric tonnes of waste would be processed daily in the next six months, he added.

Sirsa said he has directed MCD officials to ensure the new contractor processes at least 8,000 metric tonnes of waste daily in the next four to five months. "If they fail to meet the target, a penalty will be imposed," he warned.

He said all landfills and dumpsites, movement of vehicles and activities in every construction site in Delhi will be monitored daily so that action can be taken against illegal garbage dumping.

He said the government is also exploring the possibility of hiring an additional agency to expedite the waste disposal process. "We are monitoring the progress daily through a dashboard at the secretariat. This is a commitment made in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision, and we are determined to meet it without fail," he said.

"Inspected the Ghazipur Landfill Site today to review the progress of remediation work and assess the current environmental and infrastructural conditions. Guided by the vision of PM @narendramodi Ji and the leadership of CM @gupta_rekha Ji, we remain committed to building a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable Delhi," he posted on X.

"Currently, about 11,000 metric tons of garbage pile up in Delhi every day, but the government can process only 7,000 metric tons. The government plans to create a disposal facility with the capacity to process 14,000 metric tons of garbage by 2027. This campaign will not be limited to garbage only," Sirsa said.

Sirsa also underlined that the work is moving swiftly, and every effort is being made to ensure the complete removal of the garbage in the next five to six years.

"Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is ensuring that the promises made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the people of Delhi are fulfilled. We are not making excuses like the Aam Aadmi Party government. It has been made clear to the officials and private contractors that the target has to be achieved. Whatever resources are needed, the Delhi government will provide them," Sirsa added.