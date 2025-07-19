Delhi's Drinking Water Intake Point On Yamuna At Wazirabad Is Extremely Polluted, Says Report

Experts say Yamuna’s pollution levels in Delhi indicate an ecological collapse, with water unfit for human use or aquatic lives, writes Surabhi Gupta.

New Delhi: New data released from the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) demonstrates contamination of the Yamuna river of the worst order in the national capital region and its likely impact on human and aquatic lives.

Fecal coliform pollution (the contamination of water sources by bacteria from the feces of warm-blooded animals, including humans) and untreated organic waste continues to flow into the river from city drains, the report stated.

Fecal coliform contamination at such high levels carries the risk of waterborne diseases like cholera, dysentery, and hepatitis. Communities dependent on the Yamuna for religious, recreational, or other useage face serious exposure.

“After several clean-up attempts spanning decades and spending thousands of crores through different action plans undertaken, we appear to still be faced with a river that is deemed toxic and biologically unsuitable for even bathing,” said environmentalists last week expressing deep concern over rising pollution in Yamuna.

DPCC's waterways monitoring and water quality report dated July 1,2025 reports that the fecal coliform count at ITO Bridge had spiked to an unimaginable 92 lakh (92 x 105) MPN/100 ml, which far exceeds the permissible limit of 2500 MPN/100 ml.

For various other locations, such as ISBT Bridge and Okhla Barrage, coliform counts seem to fluctuate between 21 lakh and 28 lakh MPN/100 ml. Experts indicate that this level of fecal contamination starts hinting at the direct discharge of untreated sewage into the river and public health risks to communities along the banks.

What experts have to say:

Pankaj Kumar, an environmentalist responsible for tracking Yamuna's health, said, the level of fecal coliform bacteria here is 4,000 times higher than the acceptable limit. In fact, at every monitoring point in the Yamuna, especially downstream of Wazirabad, the fecal coliform count runs into the millions. One key issue is that when the Yamuna enters Delhi at Palla, the BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) level is already 8 mg/L. As per environmental norms, a healthy river should have a BOD of 3 mg/L or less. But by the time the Yamuna reaches Wazirabad, the BOD rises to 11 mg/L.

“The numbers are horrifying. At these levels even touching the water is life threatening. This is not just river pollution but an absolute collapse of civic responsibility and governance,” said Kumar.



This is concerning because Wazirabad is the intake point for Delhi’s drinking water supply. The water from the Yamuna is taken here and sent to water treatment plants. Ideally, the BOD of the water reaching the plant should be 3 mg/L or below, but currently, it is 11 mg/L. Although the water is treated, the fact that such highly polluted water is entering the system raises serious concerns.



Rajesh Paul, another environmentalist, said, "The water quality at the ITO bridge is deeply alarming and, based on the observed values, it is evident that the sample is heavily polluted, making it unfit for human contact, consumption, or supporting aquatic life. The contamination is likely caused by untreated sewage discharge, industrial effluents, leakage from septic systems, and poor sanitation infrastructure."



Dissolved Oxygen: A Grim Indicator



The same report paints a worrying picture of dissolved oxygen (DO) levels, a critical parameter for aquatic life. At most locations including ISBT, ITO, Nizamuddin Bridge, and Okhla Barrage, the DO levels are marked as ‘Nil’, signifying that the water is incapable of supporting aquatic organisms. This essentially renders the river “dead” across large stretches.



“In a healthy river, you’d expect DO levels to be at least 5 mg/l. Here we are seeing zero. That’s a sign of an ecological collapse,” said a retired Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) scientist, declining to be named.



BOD Breach in City Drains



Compounding the crisis, another DPCC report dated July 1, 2025 on wastewater discharge from Delhi’s drains reveals that at least 9 major city drains recorded BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) levels above 100 mg/l, with some like Molarband Drain reaching an alarming 220 mg/l. BOD indicates the amount of organic waste in water, and the standard safe limit is 30 mg/l.



Among the most polluted drains were:



Indrapuri Drain – BOD 140 mg/l

Maharani Bagh Drain – BOD 120 mg/l

Power House Drain – BOD 85 mg/l

Sonia Vihar Drain – BOD 86 mg/l

Kailash Nagar Drain – BOD 116 mg/l

Drain near Sarita Vihar Bridge – BOD 115 mg/l



Pankaj said, "Yamuna is already heavily polluted when it enters Delhi from Haryana at Palla. How can we expect to clean the river downstream if the water coming in upstream is already this dirty?



Moreover, according to a report published in July 2025 on 17 major drains in Delhi, most of them are discharging extremely polluted water. Only one out of the 17 drains meets the water quality standards; the remaining 16 are grossly non-compliant. These drains carry a mix of domestic sewage and industrial waste directly into the Yamuna.





Who Is to Blame?



Environmentalists say the source of this pollution is well known: untreated domestic sewage, illegal connections, and overburdened or non-functional sewage treatment plants (STPs). With Delhi generating around 3,300 MLD (million litres per day) of sewage and having treatment capacity for only around 2,600 MLD, the gap continues to widen.



“It is not enough to build STPs. We need them to function at capacity and cover all unsewered areas. The government has repeatedly missed deadlines for cleaning the Yamuna, and now we are paying the price,” said Yamuna Jiye Abhiyaan convenor, Manoj Misra.



In 2021, the Delhi government launched its "Yamuna Cleaning Action Plan 2025" having ₹6000 crore budget for upgrading STPs, trapping drains, and upgrading waste management. Activists say it has made slow progress and inter-agency coordination between the Delhi Jal Board, MCD, and Delhi Pollution Control Committee is lacking.