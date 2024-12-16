ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi’s AQI Slips Back to ‘Very Poor’ Category Amid Intensifying Cold

New Delhi: Delhi experienced worsening air quality on Monday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) climbing to 327, categorised as "very poor." This came alongside a significant dip in temperatures, intensifying the winter chill across the capital.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi’s minimum temperature dropped to 4.9°C on Sunday, four degrees below the seasonal norm, marking the third time this winter the mercury has fallen below 5°C. Residents voiced their struggles against the biting cold and pollution. Nitin Sharma, a vendor near Jama Masjid, said, “It’s hard to stay warm while working outdoors. Even with blankets and layers, the cold feels unbearable, and the pollution makes it even harder to breathe.”

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported a rapid AQI decline, from 212 on Saturday to 294 on Sunday, before worsening further on Monday. With the transport sector contributing 15% of pollution and industries adding 8.8%, the deteriorating air quality added to the discomfort.

In residential areas like Rohini and Anand Vihar, where AQI levels were near 300, locals expressed concerns. Kavita Verma, a mother of two in Rohini, shared, “We avoid sending children outdoors because of the pollution and cold. Even inside, we keep air purifiers on, but it’s not enough. The mornings are freezing, and the evenings are no better.”



No Cold Wave Declared Yet



While no cold wave has officially been declared, the IMD noted that temperatures at Safdarjung touched 4.9°C, with Aya Nagar and Ridge registering 5.2°C and 5.3°C, respectively. Palam Observatory recorded 6.2°C. The IMD predicts minimum temperatures to hover around 5°C until Tuesday.

“I have lived in Delhi for 30 years, but winters feel harsher now. The pollution is making the chill more difficult to bear,” said Ramesh Tiwari, a retired schoolteacher in Nehru Nagar. Despite the chill, Delhi’s maximum temperature reached 23.2°C on Sunday, just below normal.



A Mixed Air Quality Record for December



Data shows that Delhi recorded the highest number of “good” to “moderate” air quality days in six years, with 207 days in 2024 falling below the AQI threshold of 200. However, December has seen eight “poor” to “severe” air quality days so far.

The IMD has advised residents to wear multiple layers of warm, lightweight clothing and to cover vulnerable areas like the head, neck, and hands. “This year has been challenging, especially for older people like me. Both the cold and the air are unforgiving,” added Meena Kumari, a resident of Dwarka.

