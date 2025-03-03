Delhi's All-Women Pink Ambulance Service Comes To The Rescue Of Female Patients

New Delhi: The Pink Ambulance of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal in Delhi is meant for female patients and is driven by women chauffeurs. Launched in 2022, the all-women service runs four ambulances to transport pregnant women.

Pooja, one of the women drivers, told ETV Bharat, "The Pink Ambulance service was started in 2022. Since then, I have been associated with the organisation. This is not a permanent job, I do this work as a volunteer. Whenever I get a call from the organisation that a pregnant woman has to be taken to the hospital, I go. It feels good to be engaged in such social work. My husband, in-laws and daughter fully support me in this."

Pooja said she dropped off a woman living in Dadri town near Ghaziabad on Sunday. The woman lived in Delhi with her husband, and when she was about to deliver, her husband asked Pooja to drop them at their house so that the family members could take care of her during delivery. "So I went to drop them off to Dadri," Puja said.

"I once got for an ambulance to take a seriously ill girl to the hospital. The caller asked if there was a female driver available when the thought came to my mind that young girls and women do not always feel comfortable with male drivers as they want to openly share their problems with women. On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pink Ambulance service was launched for the women of Delhi NCR on March 8, 2022," Manjit Kaur, president of the Women's Cell of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, said.

Kaur said a woman is emotionally attached to fellow women. "This initiative is not only empowering women but also breaking the stereotype of a male-dominated profession. Every day is Women's Day for Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal. This unique initiative with pink ambulances operated by women drivers and all-women employees is a big help for female patients," she added.