Delhi To Get Ropeway Over Yamuna, LG VK Saxena Asks DDA To Submit Action Plan Within A Month

New Delhi: A ropeway/cableway would soon be built on the Yamuna river in Delhi.
Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority to conduct a survey and identify the spot where the ropeway can be built within a month. The aim of the project is to reduce air pollution and provide a clean and convenient transport option to people. Once the ropeway becomes functional, people will be able to cross the Yamuna on cable cars. Saxena had chaired a meeting to find an option for a pollution-free public transport system in the national capital.
Once the project is implemented, cable cars with capacity to carry around 50 passengers will be operated from morning till evening. DDA will select a place near metro stations and DTC bus stands on both sides of the Yamuna river for the project. Cableways/ropeways will be installed at the places without encroachment and use of concrete.
The instructions and facilities
1. Officials have been asked to ensure that the sites are selected keeping in mind their proximity to metro station/DTC stand.
2. People would be encouraged to walk during peak hours.
3. Emphasis will be on adopting pollution-free modes of transport as an alternative instead of buses, auto-rickshaws and private vehicles.
4. Through the project, traffic on roads and bridges can be reduced.
5. Along with the reduction in pollution, travel time will also be reduced.
6. The project will also provide additional routes to people close to their residence/office.
7. Long routes will not have to be used to cross the Yamuna.
At sites like Bansera and Asita developed by DDA on the Yamuna floodplains, the parking lot has been constructed away from the main park area, so that the greenery can be maintained.