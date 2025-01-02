ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi To Get Ropeway Over Yamuna, LG VK Saxena Asks DDA To Submit Action Plan Within A Month

New Delhi: A ropeway/cableway would soon be built on the Yamuna river in Delhi.

Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has directed the Delhi Development Authority to conduct a survey and identify the spot where the ropeway can be built within a month. The aim of the project is to reduce air pollution and provide a clean and convenient transport option to people. Once the ropeway becomes functional, people will be able to cross the Yamuna on cable cars. Saxena had chaired a meeting to find an option for a pollution-free public transport system in the national capital.

Once the project is implemented, cable cars with capacity to carry around 50 passengers will be operated from morning till evening. DDA will select a place near metro stations and DTC bus stands on both sides of the Yamuna river for the project. Cableways/ropeways will be installed at the places without encroachment and use of concrete.

The instructions and facilities

1. Officials have been asked to ensure that the sites are selected keeping in mind their proximity to metro station/DTC stand.

2. People would be encouraged to walk during peak hours.