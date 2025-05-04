Delhi Zoo Changes Timings, Moves To Online Booking Amid Heatwave

New Delhi: Delhi's National Zoological Park (zoo), which is a green area spread over 176 acres and is full of animals, is also in the grip of severe heat these days. Thousands of tourists from India and abroad come to this park every day to see birds and animals, but the constantly rising temperature in the capital has had a profound effect on the number of people visiting the zoo.

These days, the temperature in Delhi is rising above 40 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of severe heat continuing till July. Due to the extreme heat, people have reduced venturing out of their houses. Its direct impact can be seen in the number of visitors to the National Zoological Park, where an average of 9,000 to 10,000 tourists used to visit every day during the winter season. However, in the summer season, this number has come down to just 1,500 to 2,000.

According to the zoo administration, the number of tourists reaches up to 18,000 on special holidays or festivals. If we include children, the total number of visitors can go up to 24,000. The ticketing system has been made completely online. People can book zoo tickets up to 14 days in advance.

The zoo administration has also changed the park’s opening hours in view of the scorching heat. Now, the zoo is open from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm, allowing visitors to come during the relatively cooler hours of the morning and evening. During winter, the zoo used to open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

According to Dr. Sanjit Kumar, Director of the National Zoological Park, the change in timing was made so that tourists can avoid the harsh afternoon sun and enjoy viewing the animals comfortably. Due to the heat, animals also tend to stay in shaded areas during the afternoon, which makes it difficult for visitors to see them.

The zoo administration has also made special arrangements to protect the animals from the heat. Efforts are being made to maintain shady spots, provide cold water, and create a cool environment for the animals. In addition, changes have been made to their diet to help protect animals and birds from the effects of the heat.

Due to the scorching temperatures, the number of tourists at the Delhi Zoo has dropped to just 1,500 to 2,000.

Read more: Lions Roar In Delhi Zoo: Little Guests Arrive As Number Increases To Eight