Delhi Zoo to Get Hornbill, Tiger and Male Rhinoceros from Guwahati Park

New Delhi: Under the Wildlife Animal Exchange Program, a male rhinoceros of endangered species is being brought to Delhi Zoo from Guwahati Zoo. This has raised hopes of breeding rhinoceros in Delhi Zoo in future. No rhinoceros has been born in this zoo till date. There are currently two rhinoceros here and both are female. Apart from this, a hornbill (Dhanesh bird) of endangered species is also being brought. It will become a center of attraction for tourists.

Bengal tiger is also being brought from Guwahati Zoo. Giving importance to breeding of endangered species of wildlife, special arrangements are being made in the zoo. All the Bengal tigers in Guwahati Zoo are also male. In such a situation, with the arrival of female tiger from Delhi, the hopes of breeding have increased there too.

These animals were sent from Delhi Zoo to Guwahati: Delhi Zoo Director Dr. Sanjit Kumar told that a female rhinoceros named Kan Maheshwari, a female Bengal tiger named Varsha, a pair of blue and yellow macaws, three pairs of painted storks, one pair each of black deer and white deer have been sent from Delhi Zoo to Guwahati Zoo in Assam.

Animals will be under the supervision of doctors for 21 days: According to Dr. Sanjit Kumar, after being brought from Assam Zoo, these animals and birds will be kept in quarantine, they will be under the supervision of doctors for 21 days. After this, they will be kept with the animals of the zoo. Delhi's National Zoological Park (Delhi Zoo), spread over 176 acres, has 84 species of animals and birds. Delhi Zoo is one of the zoos that conserve animals and birds. Various rare species of birds have been preserved here.

But there are 29 such animals and birds in Delhi Zoo. They are either single or of the same sex. Hence, their number is not increasing. Work is being done to pair such animals and birds. Under this, animals and birds are being exchanged between Delhi Zoo and Guwahati Zoo in Assam under the Animal Exchange Program.