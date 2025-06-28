ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Youth On Scooter Dies As Chinese Manjha Pierces Throat

Delhi: In the chilling return of stray Chinese manjha, a youth riding his scooter died after his throat was slit by the sharp string on the Rani Jhansi flyover in the north Delhi area on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as 22-year-old Yash Goswami, a resident of Karawal Nagar. Police have sent his body for autopsy and are investigating the incident.

"The deceased, Yash Goswami, suffered a deep cut on his neck, causing him to collapse on the spot. He was rushed to a nearby hospital by passersby, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The spot has been inspected by the forensics team, and strands of Chinese manjha were recovered from the body as well as from the scooter," a police officer said.

Amit Goswami, the brother of the deceased, said, "Yash was my younger brother. He was just 22. He used to run a spare parts shop in Karol Bagh. On Friday, he was returning home on his scooter after closing the shop when the Chinese manjha pierced through his throat on the Rani Jhansi flyover so badly that he could not be saved. I request the administration and the Delhi government to thoroughly investigate the matter and enforce a strict ban on the use of Chinese manjha so that it doesn't claim any more lives."