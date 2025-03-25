Delhi: Women Hail Budget, Laud Rekha Government For Free Bus Ride And Welfare Schemes

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the budget for the financial year 2025-26, providing Rs 5100 crore for the Mahila Samridhi Yojana, under which poor women will be given Rs 2500 per month, which was one of the election promises of the BJP.

Apart from this, a budget of Rs 210 crore has been allocated for the Matritva Vandana Yojana. Under this, pregnant women will be given Rs 21,000 and money for 6 nutrition kits. Along with this, it has been announced to install 50 thousand additional CCTVs to provide security to the women and girls of Delhi.

The budget also talks about continuing the free bus service for women in DTC buses. The only change that is going to happen in this is that cards will be given under this service instead of tickets. This is expected to stop the DTC ticket scam. BJP has included all the promises made in its manifesto in the budget. Let us know how the women of Delhi looked at the first budget of the BJP government after 27 years.

Keeping women's safety in mind:

Sujata, a resident of Delhi, said that she liked the budget being presented in the House, keeping women's safety in mind. Delhi is called the rape capital, keeping this in mind, Rekha Gupta talked about installing 50 thousand CCTV cameras, which is very good, she said. Also, the number of women security guards will be increased, Sujata said, adding that CM Rekha Gupta also talked about identifying and fixing high-risk areas in the city.

Apart from this, many provisions have been made in the budget to make women self-reliant. For example, a budget of 5100 crores has been kept in the budget to give Rs 2500 per month to poor women. If women start getting this, then they will feel self-reliant and empowered because even today, many women are unemployed and have to ask for money from others for the things they need; this small amount can prove to be very helpful for them, Sujata said.

Aarti Katyal, another woman resident, said that all the free facilities given by the previous government have been continued by the BJP government in today's budget. This is a matter of relief, she said, adding that as far as women's safety is concerned, whatever was said in the budget is good.

Free bus service for women: Manjeet, who has been travelling in the DTC buses for 5 years, said that she was afraid that the BJP government might stop the free bus service, but today it became clear in the budget that this service for women will continue. She was hoping that the government would continue the facility of free bus service for those who are financially weak but this did not happen. As far as old age pension is concerned, it was being given earlier also, now it has been increased a little. Let's see when this increased amount starts coming into the account.

Manjeet further said that she was getting a pension with some deduction for the last 6 months. She is very upset with this and was trying to find out why money is being deducted from her pension. It was said in the budget speech that special cards will be given to women through which they will be able to travel in DTC. This is also an important decision in terms of women's safety.

Meanwhile, in a special conversation with ETV Bharat, Delhi Government's Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra said that when the economy is placed in the hands of a woman, it always grows. Last time the budget was Rs 76,000 crores, he said, adding that this time a budget of Rs one lakh crores has been presented. This is a historic budget, an amazing budget, he said.

Education and health were at the top of the agenda of the previous government. On this, Minister Kapil Mishra said that this time there is a provision for a higher budget for education and health as compared to last time. He also said that Rs 12 thousand crores have been given to PWD. This amount will be used to repair the dilapidated roads of Delhi. This budget also focuses on infrastructure.

Regarding the announcement of making Delhi an international city, Minister Kapil Mishra said that four important things related to tourism have been announced in the budget, and funds have been announced for branding Delhi. There is a plan to run a river cruise on the Yamuna, and a provision of Rs 500 crore has been made in the budget for cleaning the river, the Minister said.

Former Delhi minister and BJP MLA Kailash Gehlot called it the budget of every Delhiite, saying that a budget of Rs one lakh crore has been presented for the first time in the national capital. He said the budget has been dedicated to the developed Delhi. All those departments where there was a dire need for money, be it water board, health, transport, a lot of attention needs to be paid to the cleaning of the Yamuna. Attention has been given in the budget to fix all those aspects which are responsible for polluting the Yamuna and provision of funds has been made there, he said.