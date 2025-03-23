Delhi Women Have High Expectations From Budget

New Delhi: The first Budget by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta after BJP's return to power in Delhi after 27 years will be presented on March 25. As the Chief Minister is a woman, it's natural that women have high expectations from the Budget.

"I want the CM to pay attention to the Kitchen Budget as with the spiralling inflation level, with prices of daily needs like vegetables, pulses and oil, it's becoming difficult to meet the expenses. The CM should take steps to control this with the presentation of a balanced budget," Suchitra, a Delhiite, said.

Another Delhiite, Mamata Gehlot said, "The budget should prioritise the development and beautification of the markets. A large number of women go shopping in historical markets like Chandni Chowk, Karol Bagh, Sadar Bazar and Sarojini Nagar. But most of the places lack toilets and the existent ones are unworthy of use. Security guards deployed and CCTV cameras should be installed in marketplaces for the safety of women. Being a woman, the CM should present her first budget keeping these issues in mind."

Some say the BJP government should deliver on the promises to women it made during the election campaign. "We hope the budget has been made keeping the middle class in mind. Before the budget, the government should also keep in mind that many daily wage labourers are living in Delhi, and the budget should accommodate for the upliftment of their condition," Asha said.

Ahead of the assembly elections, the BJP promised the people of Delhi that the schemes rolled out by the previous government would be continued and additionally, an allowance of Rs 2,500 per month would be given to women. Whereas pregnant women will receive nutrition kits and an allowance of Rs 21,000.