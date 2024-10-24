ETV Bharat / bharat

Woman Stabs Live-In Partner To Death In Delhi, Reports To Police

The woman deserted her husband in 2018 to live with the deceased who worked as a plumber. She dropped her four children to the in-laws.

New Delhi: A woman stabbed her live-in partner to death in Mukundpur of Bhalswa Dairy police station area of ​​New Delhi. It is learnt that sticks, hammers and screwdrivers were used as murder weapons. The women sat near the body for eight long hours before approaching the police station at night to report the incident.

The 30-year-old deceased worked as a plumber and was in the know of the woman for several years. The woman deserted her husband in 2018 and started living with the deceased. After her husband's death, the woman left her four offspring to in-laws.

A few years ago the woman decided to leave the deceased to start living with another partner. This led to some heated arguments between the duo during which the woman hit the partner with a screwdriver followed by a stick and hammer.

Police said the woman stabbed the entire body of the plumber with the screwdriver after he fainted and stayed with the mortal remains for eight hours. In the night she reported the entire incident to Bhalswa Police after which a team was sent to get the body and send for an autopsy.

The woman has been taken into custody for further interrogation.

