Woman Stabs Live-In Partner To Death In Delhi, Reports To Police

New Delhi: A woman stabbed her live-in partner to death in Mukundpur of Bhalswa Dairy police station area of ​​New Delhi. It is learnt that sticks, hammers and screwdrivers were used as murder weapons. The women sat near the body for eight long hours before approaching the police station at night to report the incident.

The 30-year-old deceased worked as a plumber and was in the know of the woman for several years. The woman deserted her husband in 2018 and started living with the deceased. After her husband's death, the woman left her four offspring to in-laws.

A few years ago the woman decided to leave the deceased to start living with another partner. This led to some heated arguments between the duo during which the woman hit the partner with a screwdriver followed by a stick and hammer.