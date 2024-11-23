ETV Bharat / bharat

Delhi Woman Kills 5-Year-Old Daughter After Being Unable To Marry Her Lover

In a heart-wrenching incident, a woman murdered her daughter as the family of a man with whom she was getting married opposed adopting her daughter.

A shocking and heartbreaking incident came to light in the Ashok Vihar area of ​​​​Delhi, where a woman killed her five-year-old daughter.
New Delhi: A shocking and heartbreaking incident came to light in the Ashok Vihar area of ​​​​Delhi, where a woman killed her five-year-old daughter. On Thursday evening, the five-year-old girl was taken to Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital in critical condition. Doctors informed the police about the death. When the police reached the spot, they found marks on the girl's neck. The girl's mother and some relatives were taken into custody.

When the police interrogated the girl's mother, a shocking revelation was made. The woman admitted that she killed her daughter by strangulating her. She said that her husband had left her and she had come to Delhi a few days ago. The reason for her coming to Delhi was to marry a person with whom she had met through Instagram.

Wanted to marry paramour: During the interrogation, it came to light that the person's family whom the woman wanted to marry, did not want to adopt the girl and refused the marriage.

Relative sexually abused the girl: Investigation revealed that before coming to Delhi, the accused woman lived with a relative in Himachal Pradesh, during which the relative sexually abused the girl, the police registered a case under murder and POCSO Act and arrested the accused woman. The police launched a man-hunt to nab the relative, who sexually abused the girl.

